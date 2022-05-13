The Coast
Beech bags at Point Pleasant Park give bug science a Halloween vibe.

How bags of bugs might help save some Halifax trees

It turns out the fight against weevil is just another day at the beech.

By

Last month, researchers started tying white bags around the buds of some trees around the city. If you noticed any of the bags, you’d be forgiven for thinking a strange new landscaping trend is taking off.

“We’re big Halloween fans. We wanted to make it look like Halloween year-round,” says Jon Sweeney, a research scientist with the Canadian Forest Service.

click to enlarge These beech tree bugs are tiny, but can you tell which is the lesser of two weevils? - THE COAST
The Coast
These beech tree bugs are tiny, but can you tell which is the lesser of two weevils?
Just kidding. Sweeney is using the bags in an experiment on the beech leaf-mining weevil, a pest native to Europe. As its name suggests, the beech weevil likes to hang out on beech trees, which Nova Scotia has two varieties of: European beech trees and American beech. The weevil feeds on both, but the American trees suffer far more damage than their European counterparts.

The tiny insects have been slowly killing American beech trees since they were first detected in Halifax a decade ago. In a weevil-infested plot of forest Sweeney studied in Sandy Lake, he said 95 percent of the American beeches were dead within three years.

The invasive species lays eggs under beech leaves and the hatched larvae chew through them, which weakens the tree over the years. Weakened beeches are susceptible to rots and diseases, which ultimately kill them. An American beech ravaged by weevils “looks like someone put a flame thrower to the tree,” Sweeney says. But European beech trees, like the ones found in Point Pleasant Park, still appear healthy after the weevils snack on their leaves.

By comparing weevil survival on both tree species, Sweeney’s experiment will help us understand why.

A few weeks ago, Sweeney tied sleeve cages to European beeches in Point Pleasant Park and American beeches at Ashburn Golf Club, in order to keep weevils off the buds. This ensured the buds were exposed to the exact same number of weevils when he and visiting Polish researcher Jakub Goczal added mating pairs to each cage on Tuesday. Sweeney will check back in a few weeks to see how many new weevils hatched and assess the damage on the leaves.

“We're predicting that we're going to see greater weevil survival and more damage on the American beech than on the European beech,” Sweeney says. “It's not going to give us a magic bullet to protect the trees or anything, but it'll tell us more about its biology”—weevil biology—“and why it's behaving so aggressively, because in Europe it never kills European beech.”

Sweeney suspects American beeches are hit harder for two reasons. One, they didn’t co-evolve with the weevil, so they haven’t built up any natural defenses. And two, weevils have a lack of natural enemies in Nova Scotia.

He says a long-term solution to Nova Scotia’s weevil problem could be to introduce a weevil-attacking species from Europe to the province, in a process called classical biological control. The method has been successful before, including with the alfalfa weevil, another invasive past.

click to enlarge Weevil researchers Jon Sweeney (left) and Jakub Goczal check the sleeve cage tied to a European beech tree at Point Pleasant Park. (You've already endured enough weevil puns, so we decided to branch out in a different direction on this caption.) - THE COAST
The Coast
Weevil researchers Jon Sweeney (left) and Jakub Goczal check the sleeve cage tied to a European beech tree at Point Pleasant Park. (You've already endured enough weevil puns, so we decided to branch out in a different direction on this caption.)
Researchers have already found three possible contenders, although the approval process to deliberately import a new bug species is long and expensive. “But if it's successful in the long run, it's self-sustaining,” Sweeney says. “So it's actually one of the cheaper pest control methods.”

 Even though Sweeney thinks the beech leaf-mining weevil will kill many of Nova Scotia’s American beech trees, he says we probably won’t lose the tree species entirely. However, a significant population loss of the tree can have cascading effects on the other wildlife in the area. Beech nuts are an important food source for bears, for example. “If [weevils] were to kill all the beeches we lose not just beech, we would lose all those species dependent on beech and it would have quite a significant impact,” he says.

Not to overstate that impact. In a worst-case situation where the American beech was driven to extinction, another species of tree would eventually take its place in the ecosystem. “You still have trees,” Sweeney says, “but it just wouldn’t be the same, you know?”

Tags

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in City

Community rallies to help Souls Harbour after fire shuts down the shelter’s kitchen

By Kaija Jussinoja

“I’m overwhelmed,” says Souls Harbour Rescue Mission volunteer Olive Murwin. “People from far away that we don’t even know are coming forward.”

Picture-perfect Dartmouth cherry trees are beginning to bloom

By Victoria Walton

As of May 12, the bright pink blooms have just begun to emerge from their buds.

Dalhousie University wants to tear down a 125-year-old home on Edward Street

By Victoria Walton

"The building is not in liveable condition," Dal says of the house it bought at 1245 Edward Street.

Demolition of Robie Street houses is rooted in renovictions

By Victoria Walton

Half a block of old houses along Robie Street have been demolished for a development that isn't planned yet.
More »
More City »
All News + Opinion »

C19 Need to Know

Poll

For a couple weeks at this time of year, the blooming cherry trees on Park Avenue make for the ultimate photo backdrop in the city. But what’s the most photogenic location year-round in HRM?

View Results

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Picture-perfect Dartmouth cherry trees are beginning to bloom

By Victoria Walton

As of May 12, the bright pink blooms have just begun to emerge from their buds.

Community rallies to help Souls Harbour after fire shuts down the shelter’s kitchen

By Kaija Jussinoja

“I’m overwhelmed,” says Souls Harbour Rescue Mission volunteer Olive Murwin. “People from far away that we don’t even know are coming forward.”

Nova Scotia’s deadliest pandemic phase continues even as COVID numbers drop

By Kyle Shaw

Nova Scotia’s deadliest pandemic phase continues even as COVID numbers drop

Demolition of Robie Street houses is rooted in renovictions

By Victoria Walton

Half a block of old houses along Robie Street have been demolished for a development that isn't planned yet.

Member Associations

© 2022 Coast Publishing Ltd.