The Coast
Police ended up using pepper spray at the shelter siege evictions on August 18.

Housing rally happening at City Hall on Saturday morning

The rally, organized by P.A.D.S. and calling for a moratorium on crisis shelter evictions, starts at 11am.

By

There’s a rally in support of unhoused Haligonians this Saturday, September 18 at 11am. It's taking place outside Halifax City Hall in Grand Parade (1841 Argyle Street). Organized by the P.A.D.S. Community Network, supporters are being asked to show up to ask the government for a freeze on evictions due to the ongoing housing crisis.


"Everybody that has been placed into temporary housing by the city’s program is going to lose their space tomorrow," Rachelle Sauvé, site coordinator for P.A.D.S., told The Coast earlier this week at the People's Park at the corner of Chebucto and Dublin Streets.

The rally is expected to have speakers from P.A.D.S. as well as Halifax Mutual Aid, the organization that built the temporary wooden structures in some parks. The organizers say the rally is also to protest "the city’s apathy-based approach to houselessness" and "demand that the unhoused be treated with dignity."

While the protest is taking place at City Hall even though housing is *technically* still a provincial issue, it's not the first time the public has called upon regional council and mayor Mike Savage to address the issue. And in the past, Savage has responded to requests for something to be done.

“We have to make sure that everyone has a decent place to spend the night,” he said at a council meeting in August, just weeks after residents were violently evicted from the old library grounds. "I don’t want to be the mayor of a city where people don’t have the ability to spend the night in at least somewhat comfortable conditions and give themselves a chance to achieve their potential."

Tags

About The Author

Victoria Walton

Victoria Walton

Victoria has been a full-time reporter with The Coast since April 2020, covering such topics as COVID-19, small business and politics. Originally from the Annapolis Valley, she graduated from the University of King’s College School of Journalism in 2017.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of...

Surprise second eviction looming for some crisis shelter residents who took city help

By Victoria Walton

Rachelle Sauvé writes a letter to the city on behalf of people with no safe place to sleep Wednesday night.

Jagmeet Singh talks affordable housing and access to voting

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Jagmeet Singh says housing is the top concern he's heard from Canadians on the campaign trail.

Petition calls for a full investigation of police actions during the shelter siege

By Oriol Salvador

The petition lists several concerns, including reports of “some police officers removing name tags” during the shelter siege at the old Halifax Memorial Library on August 18.

Rent control extension is not off the table, says new housing minister

By Lyndsay Armstrong

"I’m very concerned about what I think are egregious rent increases,” Nova Scotia's new housing minister says.
More »

Latest in City

How to vote in the federal election on Monday

By Oriol Salvador

A driver's license or other government ID is enough on its own to vote in Canada's 44th federal election

Surprise second eviction looming for some crisis shelter residents who took city help

By Victoria Walton

Rachelle Sauvé writes a letter to the city on behalf of people with no safe place to sleep Wednesday night.

Halifax candidates join online climate debate tonight

By Oriol Salvador

Leaders of the Liberal, New Democratic and Green parties participate in the debate. Conservative candidate declined ‘due to a scheduling conflict.’

City approves massive Robie Street developments

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Preliminary site plan of The Promenade, a 28-storey and 29-storey building at the block of Carlton, College and Robie Streets, from the HRM development report.
More »
More City »
All News + Opinion »

C19 Need to Know

Poll

Did you vote in advance polls for the 2021 federal election?

View Results

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Recent Comments

Trending

What fighting COVID can teach the world about confronting the climate crisis

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Climate strikers outside of Halifax City Hall in 2019.

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Thursday, Sep 16

By Team Coast

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Thursday, Sep&nbsp;16

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Friday, Sep 17

By Team Coast

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Friday, Sep&nbsp;17

The federal election overview for NS

By Lyndsay Armstrong

The federal election overview for NS

Member Associations

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.