JPEGMAFIA headlines this year's Hopscotch Festival.

Hopscotch Festival moves this weekend's programming from Grand Parade to Light House Arts Centre

The incoming tropical storm could result in further changes, event organizers caution.

By

Thanks to hurricane Fiona, the team at Hopscotch Festival—the east coast's largest celebration of hip hop—have had to make some changes. Since most of the annual event's programming was slated to take place outdoors at Grand Parade, a venue change-up is, of course, in order—and the event took to Instagram today to say that the free, all-ages shows on September 23 and 24 will be moving to The Light House Arts instead. The shows—which headline DJ Jazzy Jeff and Coast Contra, respectively—will be first-come, first-serve, with priority given to festival pass holders.

The same Instagram post announcing these venue changes also cautions event attendees that further changes could occur depending on the forecast: "We still may need to cancel if flights can't land in Halifax. Power outages and extreme weather may force us to cancel/postpone as well. For now we're closely monitoring the weather," it says.

Other changes to the fest include the new Stay Day showcase, a celebration of the legacy of late Dartmouth rapper Pat Stay who recently passed away. Stay Day—which has Classified and Quake Matthews on the lineup—is happening September 25 at The Marquee from noon to 5pm. It is an all-ages event.
Related
Halifax mourns the death of Pat Stay, famed battle rapper and community leader

Halifax mourns the death of Pat Stay, famed battle rapper and community leader: An open-to-the-public wake will be held Sep 10 at Atlantic Funeral Homes in Dartmouth.

Stay updated on Hopscotch Festival's listings via the event's website

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Cultural Festivals

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Afterwords Literary Festival

By Morgan Mullin

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Afterwords Literary Festival

FIN 2022: When life gave director Kevin Hartford lemons, he made Lemon Squeezy

By Morgan Mullin

FIN 2022: When life gave director Kevin Hartford lemons, he made Lemon Squeezy

Update: Open Street Sundays will not return to Halifax this weekend

By Morgan Mullin

Update: Open Street Sundays will not return to Halifax this weekend (2)

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Hopscotch Arts Festival

By Morgan Mullin

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Hopscotch Arts Festival
More »
More Cultural Festivals »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Poll

Fall officially starts this Friday! What autumnal activity are you most excited for?

View Results

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Boney M. and Liz Mitchell announce Halifax concert on November 22

By Morgan Mullin

Boney M. and Liz Mitchell announce Halifax concert on November 22

Sloan announces Halifax show on January 28

By Morgan Mullin

Sloan announces Halifax show on January 28

FIN 2022: When life gave director Kevin Hartford lemons, he made Lemon Squeezy

By Morgan Mullin

FIN 2022: When life gave director Kevin Hartford lemons, he made Lemon Squeezy

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Afterwords Literary Festival

By Morgan Mullin

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Afterwords Literary Festival

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group