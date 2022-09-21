Hopscotch Festival moves this weekend's programming from Grand Parade to Light House Arts Centre

T
hanks to hurricane Fiona, the team at Hopscotch Festival—the east coast's largest celebration of hip hop—have had to make some changes. Since most of the annual event's programming was slated to take place outdoors at Grand Parade, a venue change-up is, of course, in order—and the event took to Instagram today
to say that the free, all-ages shows on September 23 and 24 will be moving to The Light House Arts instead. The shows—which headline DJ Jazzy Jeff and Coast Contra, respectively—will be first-come, first-serve, with priority given to festival pass holders.
The same Instagram post
announcing these venue changes also cautions event attendees that further changes could occur depending on the forecast: "We still may need to cancel if flights can't land in Halifax. Power outages and extreme weather may force us to cancel/postpone as well. For now we're closely monitoring the weather," it says.
Other changes to the fest include the new Stay Day showcase, a celebration of the legacy of late Dartmouth rapper Pat Stay who recently passed away. Stay Day—which has Classified and Quake Matthews on the lineup—is happening September 25 at The Marquee from noon to 5pm. It is an all-ages event.
Stay updated on Hopscotch Festival's listings via the event's website
.