Hopscotch Festival 2022 announces JPEGMAFIA will headline September event

The fire-hot MC will play the Light House Arts Centre on September 24.

By

Hopscotch Festival—the city's premiere hip hop festival—had high hopes to meet with its 2022 event slate: After all, in this year's off-season alone, the fest brought two of the biggest names in modern rap—Freddie Gibbs and Conway The Machine—to Halifax for sold-out gigs. Today's lineup announcement proves the annual event can keep the good times rollin' (and keep the bar raised), though: It has been announced that buzzy MC JPEGMAFIA will headline the fest.

Playing the Light House Arts Centre on September 24, JPEGMAFIA is the cap-off to a four-day fest that also features Will Smith's OG collaborator DJ Jazzy Jeff, west coast hip hop duo Coast Contra and Juno-winning MC TOBi. (A slate of local names, including Kye Clayton, LXVNDR, General Khan and more, rounds out the event's undercard.)

JPEGMAFIA's sharp diction on the mic feels like the antidote of rap's recent mumblecore moment, and has been co-signed by the likes of Denzel Curry and Wilco's Jeff Tweedy.

Tickets for JPEGMAFIA's show go on sale August 26 at 11am via eventbrite, and you can peep the fest's entire lineup on Hopscotch's site now.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Cultural Festivals

FIN Atlantic International Film Festival announces full 2022 program slate

By Morgan Mullin

FIN Atlantic International Film Festival announces full 2022 program slate

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Halifax Fringe Festival

By Morgan Mullin

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Halifax Fringe Festival

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Halifax Urban Folk Festival

By Morgan Mullin

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Halifax Urban Folk Festival

FIN Atlantic International Film Festival announces dates, 2022 event format

By Morgan Mullin

FIN Atlantic International Film Festival announces dates, 2022 event format
More »
More Cultural Festivals »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

This weekend, Mocean Dance is going to change your idea of what dance can be

By Morgan Mullin

This weekend, Mocean Dance is going to change your idea of what dance can be

Julie Aubé brings flower power to the 2022 Halifax Urban Folk Festival

By Morgan Mullin

Julie Aubé brings flower power to the 2022 Halifax Urban Folk Festival

WATCH: Halifax singer-songwriter Magnolia captures late summer vibes with new music video

By Morgan Mullin

WATCH: Halifax singer-songwriter Magnolia captures late summer vibes with new music video

A buzzy movie starring The Sex Lives of College Girls's Amrit Kaur to shoot in Nova Scotia

By Morgan Mullin

A buzzy movie starring The Sex Lives of College Girls's Amrit Kaur to shoot in Nova Scotia

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group