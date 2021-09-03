Hopscotch Festival 2021 just dropped its lineup and we cannot wait

The best part? The event, held from Sep 23-26, is almost all free, with concerts held at Grand Parade Square and the Saltyard Stage on the waterfront. Friday, Sep 24's 6-10pm set shows Halifax's scene asks for nothing, thanks to names from Kye Clayton and the LDN Crew (our city's answer to Odd Future) to up-and-coming rapper Lxvndr to Aquasocks, the Nova Scotia Music Week award-winning duo of Aquakultre and Ghettosocks taking the stage. Saturday, Sep 25, Polaris Prize shortlister DijahSB—truly one of the most exciting new MCs this decade—warms the stage at Grand Parade before The Halluci Nation (formerly known as A Tribe Called Red) brings down the house. A Caribbean celebration and food fest precedes Saturday's show.
More excitement and event listings—from cyphers to community cookouts—can be found in the fest's day-by-day schedule on its Instagram.