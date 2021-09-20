Hopscotch Arts Festival jump-starts this week with The Halluci Nation, DijahSB and more

Get to the Grand Parade early for the 6-10pm set on Friday, Sep 24 to see opening act Kye Clayton and the LDN Crew, emissaries of Halifax and hip hop's future. The group—our city's answer to Odd Future—counts the likes of Drake, J Cole and Chance The Rapper as influences.
Next up on the Friday set? LXVNDR, the MC newly transplanted to Halifax from Charlottetown. She's brought a J Dilla-inspired production in the move, perfect to match her warbling hook work that evokes SZA. Her bars, though, are all hers. And they're razor-sharp.
On Saturday, Sep 25 from 6-10pm, Grand Parade is once again the place to be as DijahSB—the buzzy, Polaris shortlisted rapper who counts Kid Cudi among their fans—takes the stage. A mainstay on all of last year's critics' picks list, the Toronto rapper is dropping new work just in time for Hopscotch. The party promises to continue as The Halluci Nation (formerly known as A Tribe Called Red) takes the stage.
