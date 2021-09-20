Rémi Thériault
The Halluci Nation headlines Saturday night's must-see Hopscotch set.

Hopscotch Arts Festival jump-starts this week with The Halluci Nation, DijahSB and more

4 acts we're extra excited about at the hip hop festival happening this Thursday through Sunday, Sep 23-26.

By

Hopscotch fest is leaping to new heights. The annual celebration of hip hop in Halifax has an absolutely stacked lineup for its 2021 event, happening this Thursday through Sunday, Sep 23-26. Most shows are free, open-air affairs at Grand Parade (1770 Barrington Street). And while there's not a bad gig in the whole weekend, here's a handful of performers we're particularly excited to see.

Get to the Grand Parade early for the 6-10pm set on Friday, Sep 24 to see opening act Kye Clayton and the LDN Crew, emissaries of Halifax and hip hop's future. The group—our city's answer to Odd Future—counts the likes of Drake, J Cole and Chance The Rapper as influences.

Next up on the Friday set? LXVNDR, the MC newly transplanted to Halifax from Charlottetown. She's brought a J Dilla-inspired production in the move, perfect to match her warbling hook work that evokes SZA. Her bars, though, are all hers. And they're razor-sharp.

On Saturday, Sep 25 from 6-10pm, Grand Parade is once again the place to be as DijahSB—the buzzy, Polaris shortlisted rapper who counts Kid Cudi among their fans—takes the stage. A mainstay on all of last year's critics' picks list, the Toronto rapper is dropping new work just in time for Hopscotch. The party promises to continue as The Halluci Nation (formerly known as A Tribe Called Red) takes the stage.

Peep Hopscotch's full event lineup here—and stay tuned to The Coast this week for more coverage of the fest.

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
