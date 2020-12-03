Lifestyle
Holiday+Planner

Thursday, December 3, 2020

Home (delivery) for the holidays

All the traditional treats, to go.

Posted By on Thu, Dec 3, 2020 at 11:56 AM

Kitchen Door Catering will deliver a pre-made feast straight to your front door. - SUBMITTED
Turkey & all the fixin's

The Esquire Restaurant
You don't have to wait for the holidays—roast turkey is on the menu all year long. Full plate with sides for $16. esquirerestaurant.ca

Kitchen Door Catering A two-person meal with turkey or ham, sides of potatoes, green beans, carrots and cranberry bread pudding, with apple crisp or eggnog cheesecake squares ($79). Deadline for orders Dec 21. kitchendoor.ca

Veg-friendly options

Real Fake Meats
Grab a fake stuffed turkey roast ($50), fake pineapple ham ($40) or a vegan dessert everyone will love ($35+). Pre-order now, pick up Dec 23. realfakemeats.com

Honest Kitchen
Sweet glazed faux-ham and buttery no-turkey, sides of mashed potatoes, apple stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy and veg ($20). Or a family-sized non-beast feast ($35). honestkitchenhalifax.ca

Tart & Soul's cinnamon buns have a hefty helping of cream cheese icing on top. - SUBMITTED
Sweet Treats

Schoolhouse Gluten Free
 The holiday pack ($68) or holiday cookie pack ($40) have faves like gingersnaps, shortbreads and brownie bites. schoolhouseglutenfreegourmet.com

Scanway Bakery
Pick up a carrot cake, triple cream fudge cake or holiday favourites like sticky toffee pudding cake. scanwaycatering.com

Susie's Shortbreads
Get hand-piped cookies with choice of snowflakes, Rudolph, Santa, the Grinch or Elf on the Shelf. susiesshortbreads.com

Tart & Soul
Available home delivery of six mini cinnamon buns with cream cheese icing ($15). tartandsoulcafe.square.site

The Old Apothecary
Traditional Maritime rum- and port-soaked fruit cake ($65), plum pudding ($45) and either lemon or chocolate yule logs ($45). theoldapothecary.com

