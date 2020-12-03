Home (delivery) for the holidays

The Esquire Restaurant
You don't have to wait for the holidays—roast turkey is on the menu all year long. Full plate with sides for $16. esquirerestaurant.ca
Kitchen Door Catering A two-person meal with turkey or ham, sides of potatoes, green beans, carrots and cranberry bread pudding, with apple crisp or eggnog cheesecake squares ($79). Deadline for orders Dec 21. kitchendoor.ca
Honest Kitchen
Sweet glazed faux-ham and buttery no-turkey, sides of mashed potatoes, apple stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy and veg ($20). Or a family-sized non-beast feast ($35). honestkitchenhalifax.ca
Schoolhouse Gluten Free
The holiday pack ($68) or holiday cookie pack ($40) have faves like gingersnaps, shortbreads and brownie bites. schoolhouseglutenfreegourmet.com
Scanway Bakery
Pick up a carrot cake, triple cream fudge cake or holiday favourites like sticky toffee pudding cake. scanwaycatering.com
Susie's Shortbreads
Get hand-piped cookies with choice of snowflakes, Rudolph, Santa, the Grinch or Elf on the Shelf. susiesshortbreads.com
Tart & Soul
The Old Apothecary
Traditional Maritime rum- and port-soaked fruit cake ($65), plum pudding ($45) and either lemon or chocolate yule logs ($45). theoldapothecary.com
