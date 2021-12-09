Holiday season shoptalk

Further down the boardwalk, Pane e Circo, the new take-home meat, cheese and crudite shop e delicatessen from Bertossi Group, has opened next to the Bicycle Thief, offering imported morsels like olives and truffles as well as housemade pasta sauces and fresh noodles.
In a heritage building at 1566 Barrington, “Italian love affair” Pazzo Kitchen will soon open, the latest offering from restaurant group RCR, plans to open in the coming months.
Along Dresden Row, chain restaurant Chung Chun will soon bring Korean rice hot dogs to Halifax—a hot dog on a stick wrapped in sticky rice and deep-fried to resemble a pogo, but with toppings like crispy ramen bits, squid ink cheese, and tteok (rice cakes).—a Korean snack that resembles a pogo breaded with sticky rice—to Halifax.
In the north end, The Narrows Public House, a project converting a heritage home into a pub that’s been in the works for eight years, is planning to open in January 2022, run by Myles Baldwin and Tyson McDow at 2720 Gottingen. The 1896 home will soon complete its transformation into a classic 80-seat public house with accommodations upstairs.
At 6214 Quinpool, a Halifax location of Dartmouth handmade pasta resto Chanoey’s Pasta will open in the old Truly Tasty space, giving south and west enders a chance to discover they also serve soups, salads and sandwiches, as well as the eponymous carbs.
And across the harbour in Dartmouth, farm-to-table eatery Oxalis Restaurant has recently opened at 22 Wentworth Street, and promises to highlight local products and European flavours.