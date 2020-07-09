Lifestyle
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

July 09, 2020 Lifestyle » Hot Summer Guide

Teach yourself Black Nova Scotian history this summer 

Take this summer to study the parts of NS history you never learned about in school.

By

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Latest in Hot Summer Guide

more articles in Lifestyle »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Victoria Walton

C19 Need to Know

In Print This Week

Vol 28, No 1
July 9, 2020

Cover Gallery »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.