News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

July 30, 2021 News + Opinion » City

click to enlarge Eight games into the season, Halifax’s soccer pros are looking forward to their home opener.

via HFX Wanderers FC Facebook

Eight games into the season, Halifax’s soccer pros are looking forward to their home opener.

HFX Wanderers soccer finally comes home 

After a COVID banishment to Winnipeg, Halifax’s pro team gets to play in Halifax.

By

For the first time in nearly two years, on Monday, August 2, the HFX Wanderers professional soccer team will be playing at its home stadium. The upcoming game against Athlético Ottawa marks the Wanderers’ return from Winnipeg, where the club played the first eight games of Canadian Premier League season.

Matt Fegan, the Wanderers’ vice president of football operations, says there’s been an air of excitement among the team these past few days. “Just the concept of getting the fans back together again… we're looking forward to it,” he says.

Related Take a look at HFX Wanderers FC's new kits for the 2020 season: A trip to Italy, an anthem waveform and blue, because, the ocean.
Take a look at HFX Wanderers FC's new kits for the 2020 season
A trip to Italy, an anthem waveform and blue, because, the ocean.
By Jonathan Briggins
City
Related Wanderers take a knee for Black Lives Matter: Some things are more important than sports.
(Left to right) Wanderers head coach Stephen Hart and players Peter Schaale, Ibra Sanoh, Omar Kreim, Jason Beaulieu and Jake Ruby.
Wanderers take a knee for Black Lives Matter
Some things are more important than sports.
By Victoria Walton
City
There will be roughly 4,000 people gathered at the Wanderers Grounds for the homecoming match—around half the stadium’s capacity. Though that’s fewer fans than the Wanderers are used to playing for, they’re happy to be in front of Haligonians at all.

Some newer players who joined the team in 2019 or 2020 have never played in Halifax before now. “You can imagine the excitement at the moment, where they are just so keen to just play, finally, in front of our home fans,” Fegan says.

“When home games play in the summer, it’s the best thing ever. The people are so great, the fans are so amazing. I’ve never seen anything like it in my life.”
—Akeem Garcia tweet this

He explains that the homecoming is especially nice because the Wanderers have a strong, positive relationship with their fans and community members that they’ve missed these past two pandemic years. It’s a sentiment echoed by attacker Akeem Garcia, who spoke to the Wanderers’ relationship with their fans in an interview with The Coast earlier this summer.

“When home games play in the summer, it’s the best thing ever. The people are so great, the fans are so amazing,” Garcia says. “I've never seen anything like it in my life.”

Though it’s exciting that the world of live sports is slowly opening up, the Wanderers will still be following stringent restrictions. Fegan, who says there’s yet to be a single COVID case on the team, explains that all players are double dosed, they’re in a small training bubble, and they do regular PCR and oxygen tests ahead of games.

The homecoming game will be followed by another home game on August 7, against York United.

HFX Wanderers vs Athlético Ottawa on Monday, August 2 at 3pm, and vs York United on Saturday, August 7 at 3pm, at the Wanderers Grounds, Summer Street at Sackville Street, tickets website

Tags: , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

New Brunswick decides the pandemic is over
Seven must-see concerts in Halifax this weekend
What Emancipation Day means to Nova Scotia
There’s so much cool stuff to see at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia right now
6 ways to observe Emancipation Day in Halifax
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. The disease slows down, and so does doctor Strang   (COVID-19)
  2. Updated: PC leadership candidate downplays Paradise Papers connection   (News)
  3. Halifax hunk Chris Gallant will be on The Bachelorette   (City)
  4. COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Thursday, Jul 29   (COVID-19)
  5. Liberal candidate booted from party over boudoir pics and OnlyFans account   (News)
  6. New Brunswick decides the pandemic is over   (COVID-19)
  7. Where to get a rapid COVID-19 test this week (July 28-August 2)   (COVID-19)
  8. COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Friday, Jul 30   (COVID-19)
  9. Canada vaccination tracker to chart national vax rates   (COVID-19)
  10. The best self-defence isn’t always a good offence   (City)

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.