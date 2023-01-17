Hey Halifax, here's how to dance away your winter blues

If the winter blues got you bad, it’s time to strike back, step up and, in the words of Taylor Swift, “shake it off.” Yup, a cure for the long nights and grey skies can be found by dancing the night away—or so argue the following events, which make room for the release that only two-stepping and booty-shaking can provide.

It’s officially time to dust off yer dancing shoes:





RISKY: Afrobeats and Dancehall at Level8 DJ SHENY and DJ RASLAXX—two Best of Halifax Reader’s Choice Award-nominated local wax spinners—melt the dance floor at Level8 nightclub with this mix of Afrobeats and Dancehall music, two genres known to make feet shuffle. Jan. 20, 10pm, $10-$20 via eventbrite

Madonna Night at The Seahorse

The original icon, the ultimate chameleon, the pop star to end them all! This evening mixes drag performers (doing their best Madge, obvs) with a live DJ set that covers every era of The Queen of Pop’s catalogue.

Jan. 26, 9pm; $15 in advance/$25 at the door

Halifax Ecstatic Dance at 6036 Coburg Road

Fans of the niche British comedy Peep Show might be tempted to give it their best Mark Corrigan, but nothing can rain on this parade: A sober dance party that’s all about expression and full-bodied connection, Ecstatic Dance promises “a freeform dance journey facilitated by guest DJs” that closes with a group healing exercise.

Feb. 1, 7-9pm, $22.63 via eventbrite

TSwift Dance Party at The Dome

She’s often thought of as the breakup jam queen, but let Tay-Tay remind you about her fun, bubblegum side at this DJ night that spins hits spanning her entire career.

Feb. 11, 6:30-10:30pm, $19.50 via eventbrite

Honey I’m Home at The Marquee

No matter if you’re one of the lucky ones that snagged tix to Shania Twain’s instant-sellout June show at the Scotiabank Centre or not, this cover band is ready to remind you why Twain is the OG country-pop queen by delivering a mix of her deeply danceable hits.

Feb. 17, 10pm, $25 in advance/$30 at the door



