Here's your recap of the 2022 Atlantic Book Awards

O

David Huebert lead the nominations pack, with his short story collection Chemical Valley up for both

the Alistair MacLeod

Prize

for Short Fiction and

the prestigious Thomas Raddall

Atlantic

Fiction

Award

. He won the former, while the Raddall—one of the country's top prizes—went to

Michelle Butler Hallett's novel Constant Nobody. Butler Hallett's novel, set in Civil War-era Spain, focuses on the unexpected dynamic between a British intelligence officer and the Soviet spy who saves her life.







Lesley Choyce, publisher of Pottersfield Press and the author of more than 100 books herself, took home the 2022 Atlantic Legacy Award , which aims to celebrate those who've changed the literary landscape in Atlantic Canada.



The coffee-table-bound Future Possible: An Art History of Newfoundland and Labrador won t he APMA Best Atlantic -Published Book Award, while Ardath Whynacht's I nsurgent Love: Abolition and Domestic Homicide beat out George Elliott Clarke's lauded memoir, Where Beauty Survives, in the Scholarly Writing category.



In the run for the Atlantic Poetry Award, Alyda Faber's Poisonous if Eaten Raw took home top honours, while Sharon Robart-Johnson's historical re-imagining of the life of two enslaved Nova Scotian sisters, Jude and Diana, won the Robbie Robertson Dartmouth Book Award—ahead of Hannah Moscovitch's Governor General Award-winning play, Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Class.