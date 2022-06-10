Here's your recap of the 2022 Atlantic Book Awards

The vibe was luxe and literary—and some of the biggest names in the local scene saw relative newcomers taking home awards in their categories. Here's a full rundown of what authors took home trophies for their tomes, and what category upsets caught our attention:
Author David Huebert lead the nominations pack, with his short story collection Chemical Valley up for both the Alistair MacLeod Prize for Short Fiction and the prestigious Thomas Raddall Atlantic Fiction Award. He won the former, while the Raddall—one of the country's top prizes—went to Michelle Butler Hallett's novel Constant Nobody. Butler Hallett's novel, set in Civil War-era Spain, focuses on the unexpected dynamic between a British intelligence officer and the Soviet spy who saves her life.
The coffee-table-bound Future Possible: An Art History of Newfoundland and Labrador won the APMA Best Atlantic-Published Book Award, while Ardath Whynacht's Insurgent Love: Abolition and Domestic Homicide beat out George Elliott Clarke's lauded memoir, Where Beauty Survives, in the Scholarly Writing category.
In the run for the Atlantic Poetry Award, Alyda Faber's Poisonous if Eaten Raw took home top honours, while Sharon Robart-Johnson's historical re-imagining of the life of two enslaved Nova Scotian sisters, Jude and Diana, won the Robbie Robertson Dartmouth Book Award—ahead of Hannah Moscovitch's Governor General Award-winning play, Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Class.
You can watch a saved livestream of the 2022 awards on the ABA website.