Here's your 2022 Screen Nova Scotia Awards recap

an ACTRA Maritimes Award for Outstanding Performances.



The family dramady Moonshine, meanwhile, won the Best Television Series Award. When it came to Best Documentary,

Marie and Meaghan Wright's Freedom Swell—a doc about North Preston Surf—nabbed top honours. The award for

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography—a new category—went to Kevin Fraser, known for his work on local films like Bone Cage and Dawn, Her Dad & The Tractor.



The buzzed-about movie Wildhood was recognized with

an ACTRA Maritimes Award for Outstanding Performances going to

“I had one version of the movie that I called the ‘risky draft.’ And then, I added a bunch of stuff—fully with the intention to never show it to anyone. I was like ‘I'm gonna just push the envelope as far as I can. And then, with my eyes only, pull back where I have to pull back.’ So I wrote a risky draft. And then I sat with it for a while and I was like: ‘I think this is good.’ That's the draft we end up making,” Joline told The Coast in April, when the movie had a week-long run at Cineplex Park Lane. It seems that her risk paid off: Last weekend, Joline took home the Screen Nova Scotia Award for Best Feature Film and Best Nova Scotia Director Award. Actor Alexandra McDonald, who plays a supporting role in, also won