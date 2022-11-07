Here's your 2022 Nova Scotia Music Week recap

But it wasn't just the political and representational lyrics that made Four The Moment influential: The group also pioneered a new sound in a cappella music, weaving in elements of reggae and gospel to the genre. "The group as a whole are essential modern pioneers – forging a new identity of African Nova Scotian music, and shaping what it means to be part of the African Nova Scotian community," says Music Nova Scotia's press release.
Here's who else took home top honours at 2022 NSMW:
African Nova Scotian Artist of the Year: Reeny Smith Americana/Bluegrass Recording of the Year: Willie Stratton, Drugstore Dreamin'
Country Recording of the Year: Thomas Stajcer, Midwestern States
DJ of the Year: PINEO & LOEB
Electronic Artist of the Year: Nicole Ariana
Entertainer of the Year: The Town Heroes
Folk / Roots Recording of the Year: Isabella Samson, If It's Not Forever
Hip Hop Recording of the Year: Ghettosocks x DK, Listen to the Masters
Indigenous Artist of the Year: DeeDee Austin
Jazz Recording of the Year: Sam Wilson Into A Heart: Part II
Loud Recording of the Year: Electric Spoonful, 2 Poor 4 a Two Four Music Video of the Year: Neon Dreams, "Little Dance" (Directed by: Dan Lewis & Frank Kadillac)
Musician of the Year: Reeny Smith
Rock Recording of the Year: The Town Heroes, Home
Prix de l’Acadie: Sluice
SOCAN Songwriter of the Year: Nicole Ariana
Traditional/Roots Recording of the Year: Shannon Quinn, 20 Summers
Recognition of Excellence: Four The Moment