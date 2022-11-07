Here's your 2022 Nova Scotia Music Week recap

Catch up on who won what at the annual industry event.

By

It was a jam-packed few days in Sydney, Cape Breton as the Nova Scotia music industry coalesced for the constellation of concerts and networking events that comprises Nova Scotia Music Week. Things capped off on Sunday, November 6, with the annual awards brunch—which, alongside doling out 23 awards, also celebrated the legacy of Halifax a cappella group Four The Moment, winners of this year's Recognition of Excellence award on the 40th anniversary of their founding. (It's been a busy fall for the group, since last month the Polaris Prize offshoot Slaight Heritage Prize awarded Four The Moment's album We're Still Standing as this year's pick for a Canadian album of great historical significance. Full disclosure: I'm on the Heritage Prize jury and nominated the album.)

A bit of music history here: Four The Moment was founded in 1981, making their debut at an anti-Klu Klux Klan rally when word was the racist organization was making moves into town. From there, the group became a national sensation, performing coast to coast and on CBC with an original songbook that centred African Nova Scotian history.

But it wasn't just the political and representational lyrics that made Four The Moment influential: The group also pioneered a new sound in a cappella music, weaving in elements of reggae and gospel to the genre. "The group as a whole are essential modern pioneers – forging a new identity of African Nova Scotian music, and shaping what it means to be part of the African Nova Scotian community," says Music Nova Scotia's press release. 

Here's who else took home top honours at 2022 NSMW:
African Nova Scotian Artist of the Year: Reeny Smith Americana/Bluegrass Recording of the Year: Willie Stratton,  Drugstore Dreamin'
Review: Willie Stratton finds a new stride

Review: Willie Stratton finds a new stride: The singer-songwriter drops the genre playacting and achieves authenticity on Drugstore Dreamin'.

Classical Recording of the Year: Catherine Little, Taking Five
Country Recording of the Year: Thomas Stajcer, Midwestern States
DJ of the Year: PINEO & LOEB
Electronic Artist of the Year: Nicole Ariana
Entertainer of the Year: The Town Heroes
Folk / Roots Recording of the Year: Isabella Samson, If It's Not Forever
Hip Hop Recording of the Year: Ghettosocks x DK, Listen to the Masters
Indigenous Artist of the Year: DeeDee Austin
Jazz Recording of the Year: Sam Wilson Into A Heart: Part II
Loud Recording of the Year: Electric Spoonful, 2 Poor 4 a Two Four Music Video of the Year: Neon Dreams, "Little Dance" (Directed by: Dan Lewis & Frank Kadillac)
Musician of the Year: Reeny Smith
North Preston R&B sensation Reeny Smith announces Nova Scotian tour

North Preston R&B sensation Reeny Smith announces Nova Scotian tour: The creamy-voiced singer-songwriter-producer has a slew of solo shows and dates opening for rapper Classified in Truro, Dartmouth and more.

New Artist Recording of the Year: DeeDee Austin, Stepping Stones Pop Recording of the Year: Atay & JAX Did You Have Fun?
Rock Recording of the Year: The Town Heroes, Home
Prix de l’Acadie: Sluice
SOCAN Songwriter of the Year: Nicole Ariana
Traditional/Roots Recording of the Year: Shannon Quinn, 20 Summers
Recognition of Excellence: Four The Moment

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
