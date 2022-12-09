 Here’s the seven-minute short movie about the Halifax Explosion you’ve got to see | Arts + Culture | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
A still from the 2022 short film The Flying Sailor.

Here’s the seven-minute short movie about the Halifax Explosion you’ve got to see

The New Yorker is obsessed with The Flying Sailor—and you will be, too.

By

Here is what we know to be fact: On December 6, 1917—in the moments before the Halifax explosion scorched that date with significance—a sailor was on the Halifax waterfront. When the ships Mont Blanc and Imo collided in the Bedford Basin, this same sailor was sent skyward in the resulting blast. Another fact: His wingless flight was over two kilometres, and ended with him landing in Fort Needham Park.


But what happened in those sky-bound moments in between his upward throw and downward fall? Between the heartbeats that must’ve clattered his chest, as he not only criss-crossed neighbourhoods but the threshold of life and death? That’s the part of the story where facts run out—so filmmakers Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby let things skew fiction in their 2022 animated short The Flying Sailor.


Across the flick’s seven-minute run-time, archival photos, 3D and 2D animation blend to imagine how its title character felt. His clothes are stripped away by winds at turns sharp and subtle; scenes that compose the details of a life—like a baby on grass and a beautiful woman dancing—pass by. An egg cracks. A fish gasps. The sailor almost floats towards a white light, becoming blobbier in form as he reaches the could-be cosmos. Somehow, the entire effect is reverent whimsy: Forbis and Tilby see the sailor as symbolic of not only a devastating disaster but also a close appraisal of the beauty hiding in an everyday, normal life.


The idea for the short began gestating over two decades ago, the filmmakers recall, when they were visiting Halifax from Montreal and saw the story as part of an exhibit at the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic (the pair are now based in Calgary). By the time they got around to getting it out on paper years later, it was a seamless slide into their catalogue of shorts that examine life and death, says Tilby, who mentions another of their films that follows a city-dwelling pig witnessing a stranger’s death. (That one’s called When The Day Breaks, and the stranger in question is a chicken en route to the grocery store.)


As this year’s anniversary of the Halifax explosion arrived, the filmmakers saw their short suddenly receive a wider audience: The New Yorker secured screening rights through its online streaming platform. Meanwhile, Canada’s National Film Board put the short online, meaning it’s free to watch for those of us on this side of the border, too. This amount of buzz isn’t typical for a short film—and speaks to both Forbis and Tilby’s stature but also the movie’s deftly nailed tone. (The pair tell The Coast that they were so excited about The New Yorker deal that they made their own celebratory, faux cover of the mag sporting their film’s star.)


“Life is many things. It's sort of profound and insignificant. It's fleeting, and it's precarious—all of those things,” says Forbis. “And so that kind of suspension of the sailor—between life and death—is that kind of moment when all of those things come to the fore, I guess: So it was a lens through which to look at that.”


The Flying Sailor, Amanda Forbis & Wendy Tilby, provided by the National Film Board of Canada

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
Read More about Morgan Mullin
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Arts + Culture

9 hyper-local, hyper-specific gift ideas that take part in Halifax’s biggest fashion trend

By Morgan Mullin

9 hyper-local, hyper-specific gift ideas that take part in Halifax’s biggest fashion trend (10)

Halifax, here's your weekend guide for December 8-11

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax, here's your weekend guide for December 8-11

Here are the 12 local books that topped our reading lists in 2022

By Morgan Mullin

Here are the 12 local books that topped our reading lists in 2022 (10)

Elliot Page announces new memoir

By Morgan Mullin

Elliot Page announces new memoir
More »
More Arts + Culture
All Arts + Music

C19 Need to Know

Poll

And the best Quality Street candy is obviously…

And the best Quality Street candy is obviously…
View Results

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

9 hyper-local, hyper-specific gift ideas that take part in Halifax’s biggest fashion trend

By Morgan Mullin

9 hyper-local, hyper-specific gift ideas that take part in Halifax’s biggest fashion trend (10)

Two of the buzziest names in Canadian pop are headlining Halifax's free New Year's Eve show

By Morgan Mullin

Two of the buzziest names in Canadian pop are headlining Halifax's free New Year's Eve show

Halifax, here's your weekend guide for December 8-11

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax, here's your weekend guide for December 8-11

Here are the 12 local books that topped our reading lists in 2022

By Morgan Mullin

Here are the 12 local books that topped our reading lists in 2022 (10)

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group