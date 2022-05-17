Here's every show, actor and director up for a 2022 Screen Nova Scotia award

S

creen Nova Scotia—the industry incubator helping movies, TV series and more get made here—dropped its 2022 award nominees today, alongside an announcement it'll be offering its first in-person award ceremony since 2019. It's been a big year in the world of Nova Scotia film, with the province announcing major funding in the sector (a record-settingIf it feels like a banner year for the industry that was almost gutted completely in 2015 (thanks to the then-government's slashing of a film tax credit), that's because it is. To get you prepped before the June 18 ceremony at Casino Nova Scotia, here's a list of every nominee for the 2022 awards:(Rebirth Films Inc.)(Picture Plant Inc.)(Shut Up & Colour Pictures)(Rebel Road Films)(Auguste Content, Clothesline Media)(The Lunenburg Doc Fest, Picnic Studios)(Mirror Image Media)(McLean Media Enterprises, Dreamsmith Entertainment)(Make Your Day Productions)(You First Productions)(Blurry Logo Productions)(CUT/OFF/TAIL Pictures), S3 (Waterstar Entertainment, Circle Blue Entertainment), S1 (Six Eleven Media), S2 (Rebel Road Films, Tell Tale Productions), S29 (22M Hour Productions)(Jam Filled Entertainment)S2 (Cartoon Conrad), S6 (Copernicus Entertainment)Kevin FraserHalley HellmichPaul McCurdy