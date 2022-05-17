Jessie Wells
The made-in-NS movie Night Blooms has six Screen Nova Scotia nominations, from best actor to best feature.

Here's every show, actor and director up for a 2022 Screen Nova Scotia award

From CBC series Diggstown to the feature film Night Blooms, it's been a big year for local productions.

Screen Nova Scotia—the industry incubator helping movies, TV series and more get made here—dropped its 2022 award nominees today, alongside an announcement it'll be offering its first in-person award ceremony since 2019. It's been a big year in the world of Nova Scotia film, with the province announcing major funding in the sector (a record-setting $23 million investment) and productions like the Disney limited series Washington Black taking over streets in Halifax and Lunenburg. Meanwhile, Nova Scotian-shot flicks like Wildhood and Night Blooms made wide release debuts at Cineplex Park Lane, the sort of big-screen breakthrough that local filmmakers daydream about. 

If it feels like a banner year for the industry that was almost gutted completely in 2015 (thanks to the then-government's slashing of a film tax credit), that's because it is. To get you prepped before the June 18 ceremony at Casino Nova Scotia, here's a list of every nominee for the 2022 awards:

Best Feature Film:
8:37 Rebirth (Rebirth Films Inc.)
Dawn, Her Dad & the Tractor (Picture Plant Inc.)
Night Blooms (Shut Up & Colour Pictures)
Wildhood (Rebel Road Films)
Best Documentary Film:
A New World of Hurt (Auguste Content, Clothesline Media)
Deserted (The Lunenburg Doc Fest, Picnic Studios)
Freedom Swell (Mirror Image Media)
The New Human (McLean Media Enterprises, Dreamsmith Entertainment)

Best Short Film:
 The Artistic Accountant (Make Your Day Productions)
Baduk (You First Productions)
Breakout (Blurry Logo Productions)
Dust Bath (CUT/OFF/TAIL Pictures)

Best Television Series:
 Diggstown, S3 (Waterstar Entertainment, Circle Blue Entertainment) Moonshine, S1 (Six Eleven Media)
Spirit Talker, S2 (Rebel Road Films, Tell Tale Productions)
This Hour Has 22 Minutes, S29 (22M Hour Productions)
Best Animated Series:
The Casagrandes (Jam Filled Entertainment)
Dennis & Me, S2 (Cartoon Conrad)
Teen Titans Go!, S6 (Copernicus Entertainment)


Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography
Kevin Fraser
Halley Hellmich
Paul McCurdy

WIFT-AT — Best Nova Scotia Director Award:
Stephanie Joline (Night Blooms)
Induk Lee (Baduk)
Christine McLean (The New Human)
Juanita Peters (8:37 Rebirth)
Shelley Thompson (Dawn, Her Dad & the Tractor)

ACTRA Maritimes Awards for Outstanding Performances: Beth Amiro (Second Wedding)
Vinessa Antoine (Diggstown S3)
Mary-Colin Chisholm (Wildhood)
Francine Deschepper (Dawn, Her Dad & the Tractor)
Pasha Ebrahim (8:37 Rebirth)
Susan Kent (Diggstown S3)
Celia Koughan (Moonshine)
Koumbie (I Hate You)
Calem MacDonald (Night Blooms)
Bob Mann (Second Wedding)
Alexandra McDonald (Night Blooms)
Desna Michael Thomas (Wildhood)
Taylor Olson (I Hate You)
Reid Price (Dawn, Her Dad & the Tractor)
Jennie Raymond (Night Blooms)
Jacob Sampson (Diggstown S3)
Amy Trefry (8:37 Rebirth)
Rob Wells (Dawn, Her Dad & the Tractor)
Samantha Wilson (Night Blooms)
Avery Winters-Anthony (Wildhood)

