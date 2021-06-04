Arts + Music
June 04, 2021 Arts + Music » Music

Rose Cousins is in the running for a Juno for her excellent 2020 album Bravado.

Lindsay Duncan

Here's every Nova Scotian up for an award at this Sunday's Junos 

There's been an uptick in recognizing Atlantic Canadian musical talent at the awards, airing June 6 at 9pm.

