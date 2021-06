Here's every Nova Scotian up for an award at this Sunday's Junos There's been an uptick in recognizing Atlantic Canadian musical talent at the awards, airing June 6 at 9pm.

hile the best Junos will always be the year Shania Twain invented athleisure, making a splash each time she took to the stage at the 2003 ceremony in a different ensemble that was a homage to a Canadian hockey team, this year's show will be a close second. Why? Well, more Nova Scotians are in the running for a statuette in 2021 than recent years have seen, with five artists in total from our fair province vying for categories like Contemporary Roots Album of the Year or Adult Alternative Album of the Year.While not every award is televised as part of Sunday, June 6th's live event, keep your fingers and toes crossed for:The show kicks off Sunday, June 6 at 9pm and you can tune in via CBC Gem or, you know, by flicking on your TV.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!