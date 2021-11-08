Neon Dreams better make space on its awards shelf for the two Nova Scotia Music Week awards it won this weekend.

Here's every Haligonian who won something at the 2021 Nova Scotia Music Awards

Neon Dreams, Keonté Beals and Aquakultre all cleaned up.

By

This weekend, Truro lived up to its nickname as the hub of the province as hundreds of local musicians descended on the town for Nova Scotia Music Week. Forty-nine awards were given out at the celebration's closing event, held yesterday at Truro's Inn on Prince Hotel, for categories ranging from Musician of The Year to Songwriter of the Year to Album of the Year. Here's the full list of Halifax-based artists who nabbed well-earned nods at the event.

Acadian/Francophone Artist of the Year: Sluice
African Nova Scotian Artist of the Year: Keonté Beals
Alternative Recording of the Year: Aquakultre, Legacy
Blues Recording of the Year: Roxy & The Underground Soul Sound, Stand Up
Classical Recording of the Year: Maxim Cormier, The Subjective Nothing
Country Recording of the Year: Dave Sampson, All Types of Ways Digital Artist of the Year: The Town Heroes

click to enlarge Keonté Beals took home three Nova Scotia Music Week Awards.
Keonté Beals took home three Nova Scotia Music Week Awards.

DJ of the Year: PINEO & LOEB
Electronic Artist of the Year: Scientists of Sound
Entertainer of the Year: The Town Heroes
Group Recording of the Year: Aquakultre, Legacy
Hip Hop Recording of the Year: Aquakultre x DJ Uncle Fester, Bleeding Gums Murphy
Inspirational Recording of the Year: Keonté Beals, King Jazz Recording of the Year: Jerry Granelli, The Jerry Granelli Trio Plays Vince Guaraldi and Mose Allison
Loud Recording of the Year: Cluttered, Accidents
Music Video of the Year: Kim Harris, "Once You Were Wondrous"

click to enlarge Kim Harris took home a win for Music Video of the Year.
Kim Harris took home a win for Music Video of the Year.

Musician of the Year: Tori Cameron 
New Artist Recording of the Year: Keeper E., The Sparrows All Find Food
Pop Recording of the Year : Neon Dreams, Happiness of Tomorrow R&B/Soul Recording of the Year: Keonté Beals, King
Recording of the Year: Neon Dreams, Happiness of Tomorrow
Rock Recording of the Year: Like A Motorcycle, Dead Broke SOCAN Songwriter of the Year: Breagh Isabel,  "Girlfriends"
Solo Recording of the Year: Joel Plaskett, 44

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
