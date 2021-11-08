Here's every Haligonian who won something at the 2021 Nova Scotia Music Awards

African Nova Scotian Artist of the Year: Keonté Beals
Alternative Recording of the Year: Aquakultre, Legacy
Blues Recording of the Year: Roxy & The Underground Soul Sound, Stand Up
Classical Recording of the Year: Maxim Cormier, The Subjective Nothing
Country Recording of the Year: Dave Sampson, All Types of Ways Digital Artist of the Year: The Town Heroes
DJ of the Year: PINEO & LOEB
Electronic Artist of the Year: Scientists of Sound
Entertainer of the Year: The Town Heroes
Group Recording of the Year: Aquakultre, Legacy
Hip Hop Recording of the Year: Aquakultre x DJ Uncle Fester, Bleeding Gums Murphy
Inspirational Recording of the Year: Keonté Beals, King Jazz Recording of the Year: Jerry Granelli, The Jerry Granelli Trio Plays Vince Guaraldi and Mose Allison
Loud Recording of the Year: Cluttered, Accidents
Music Video of the Year: Kim Harris, "Once You Were Wondrous"
Musician of the Year: Tori Cameron
New Artist Recording of the Year: Keeper E., The Sparrows All Find Food
Pop Recording of the Year : Neon Dreams, Happiness of Tomorrow R&B/Soul Recording of the Year: Keonté Beals, King
Recording of the Year: Neon Dreams, Happiness of Tomorrow
Rock Recording of the Year: Like A Motorcycle, Dead Broke SOCAN Songwriter of the Year: Breagh Isabel, "Girlfriends"
Solo Recording of the Year: Joel Plaskett, 44