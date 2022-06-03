Up-and-coming Morgan Toney will bring his blend of Cape Breton roots and traditional Mi’kmaw songs to the Symphony with fellow fiddler Ashley MacIsaac in February.
Submitted
Up-and-coming Morgan Toney will bring his blend of Cape Breton roots and traditional Mi’kmaw songs to the Symphony with fellow fiddler Ashley MacIsaac in February.

Here's all the shows we can't wait to see during Symphony Nova Scotia's 2022-2023 season

By

At the end of May, Symphony Nova Scotia announced its upcoming fall season—the fullest programming slate the organization has put together since the pandemic. It's chock-full of the sort of stuff that makes classical music lovers excited, but here's a handful of gigs we're already clicking "add to cart" on tickets for.

-Marc-André Hamelin playing Grieg
The superstar pianist with 11 Grammy nominations to his name returns to Nova Scotia to play what SNS calls "one of the juggernauts of the piano repertoire"—that's Greig's "Piano Concerto"—in a total icons on icons move. The show happens Nov 10 at The Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, tickets and details here.

-Ashley MacIsaac w/Morgan Toney and Symphony Nova Scotia
While it's not the first time the beloved fiddle player Ashley MacIsaac has spun Symphony jigs and reels that caught audiences hook, line and sinker, this time the Cape Breton musical royalty is bringing a friend: The emerging artist Morgan Toney is quickly making a name for himself blending Celtic roots music and traditional Mi’kmaw songs. They'll take the stage with SNS Feb 3-4, 2023 at the Rebecca Cohn, tickets and details here.

-Symphony Nova Scotia covers The Beatles
If your idea of a good tune is something by The Fab Four, well, it just so happens SNS agrees—and is giving the band the full symphony treatment, playing Abbey Road in its entirety Jan 20-23 (tickets and details here).

-Rose Cousins with Symphony Nova Scotia
Cousins took home a Juno for her last record, Bravado. Here, she brings its bright-as-marmalade quality to sparkling life as the Symphony joins her in performing her expansive brand of modern folk. This concert happens March 24 and 25 at the Cohn.

Peep the rest of Symphony Nova Scotia's upcoming season on its website.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Music

William Prince announces Halifax concert November 13

By Morgan Mullin

William Prince announces Halifax concert November 13

Arkells announce Halifax concert September 30

By Morgan Mullin

Arkells announce Halifax concert September 30

The Scotia Festival of Music plays on

By Morgan Mullin

Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser conducts the fest's closing night gala with a slate of seminal works by African American composers.

Hopscotch Festival is bringing Freddie Gibbs to Halifax July 31

By Morgan Mullin

Hopscotch Festival is bringing Freddie Gibbs to Halifax July 31
More »
More Music »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Trending

CBC announces new seasons of four Nova Scotian shows

By Morgan Mullin

Vinessa Antoine plays Marcy Diggs in the critically adored Diggstown, which returns for a fourth season this fall.

Halifax-made film Compulsus to show at Toronto's Inside Out Festival this week

By Morgan Mullin

Lesley Smith stars as Wally, Compulsus's anti-hero lead.

Arkells announce Halifax concert September 30

By Morgan Mullin

Arkells announce Halifax concert September 30

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Atlantic Book Awards & Festival

By Morgan Mullin

Some of the books nominated at this year's Atlantic Book Awards include Sharon Robart-Johnson's historical fiction novel, Jude & Diana; George Elliott Clarke's memoir Where Beauty Survived and Hannah Moscovitch's play Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Class.

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group