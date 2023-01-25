 Here's all the nominees for the 2023 East Coast Music Awards | Music | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST

Here's all the nominees for the 2023 East Coast Music Awards

Held in Halifax this May, the 35th edition of the awards sees over 80 Nova Scotian acts nominated.

By

The East Coast Music Awards are heading to Halifax this spring, meaning that from May 3-7 the local scene is going to simmer even hotter with showcases, industry events and, yes, the awards ceremony itself. Yesterday, a press conference from the awards revealed the full list of nominees. Nova Scotia lead the pack with over 80 acts in the running, while HRM-area rapper Classified scored the most noms overall. Here's a full list of who's in the running for a big win at the ECMA's award ceremony, which will be held May 4 at the Scotiabank Centre:

African Canadian Artist of the Year

  • Aquakultre
  • Jah'Mila
  • Maggie Andrew
  • Owen O'Sound Lee
  • Zamani Folade
Album of the Year

  • Andrew Waite - Andrew Waite (Self Titled)
  • Classified - Retrospected
  • David Myles - It's Only A Little Loneliness
  • Fortunate Ones - That Was You and Me
  • Jason Benoit - TIME TRAVELLER - SIDE A
  • Kristen Martell - Every Season

Blues Recording of the Year

  • Allen Snow - The Quorum
  • Charlie A'Court & Witchitaw - When Country Gets The Blues
  • Mark Riley - PM BLUE
  • Mike Trask - TV Dinner
  • Rev. Dave and The Sin Eaters - Beams of Love


Children’s Entertainer of the Year

  • Bingly and the Rogues (with The Villains Theatre)
  • Heather Feather
  • Matt the Music Man
  • Pete


Choral Recording of the Year

  • Dr. Zoo Featuring South African Singers Choir - We May Win
  • Halifax Camerata Singers - Last Evening
  • Luminos Ensemble - I Am an Island That Dreams
  • Men of the Deeps - Remember the Miner
  • Sirens - In Her Image


Classical Composer Of The Year

  • Andrew Staniland
  • Derek Charke
  • Edward Enman
  • Grej
  • Natalie Williams Calhoun


Classical Recording of the Year

  • Andrew Staniland - Reddened by Hammer: Earthquakes & Islands Remixed
  • Atlantic String Machine - A Single Juniper Post
  • Duo Concertante - Ecology of Being
  • Jennifer King - O Mistress Moon (Canadian Edition)
  • SHHH!! Ensemble - Meanwhile


Contemporary Roots Recording of the Year

  • Carleton Stone - Papercut
  • David Myles - It's Only A Little Loneliness
  • Madison Violet - eleven
  • Rawlins Cross - Sunrise
  • The East Pointers - House Of Dreams

Country Recording of the Year

  • La Patente - L’Illusion d’la perfection
  • Mallory Johnson - Surprise Party
  • Pretty Archie - Pretty Archie (Self Titled)
  • Rev. Dave and The Sin Eaters - Beams of Love
  • Willie Stratton - Drugstore Dreamin'

Dance Recording of the Year

  • Alex Byrne - Nothing but a Liar
  • Bishu - WYGD
  • Cloverdale & DJ Susan - Talkin
  • Corey LeRue - IDTYK
  • PINEO & LOEB - Hope

Electronic Recording of the Year

  • It Could Be Franky - Edena
  • Maura Whitman - Introspection
  • Mear - Soft Chains
  • Rich Aucoin - Synthetic Season 1
  • Sparkee - Snack Pack

Folk Recording of the Year

  • Dylan Menzie - Modern Classic
  • Fortunate Ones - That Was You and Me
  • Julie Aubé - Contentement
  • Kristen Martell - Every Season
  • Madison Violet - eleven

Enregistrement francophone de l'année

  • Caroline Savoie - Bruits blancs
  • Laurie LeBlanc - Long Weekend
  • Les Hôtesses d'Hilaire - Pas l'temps d'niaiser
  • Lisa LeBlanc - Chiac Disco
  • Plywood Joe - Et les mangeux de baloni
  • P'tit Belliveau - Un homme et son piano


Global Recording of the Year

  • Andru Branch & Halfway Tree - Weather the Storm
  • Jah'Mila - Roots Girl
  • Jing Xia - The Numinous Journey
  • Kubasonics - Kubasongs
  • Vineet Vyas - Satyam

Group Recording of the Year

  • Fortunate Ones - That Was You and Me
  • Moira & Claire - I'm not usually this forward but...
  • Pretty Archie - Pretty Archie(Self Titled)
  • The East Pointers - House Of Dreams
  • The Trews - Wanderer


Indigenous Artist of the Year

  • Deantha Edmunds
  • Gearl
  • Jason Benoit
  • Morgan Toney
  • Silver Wolf Band

Inspirational/Gospel Recording of the Year

  • Dr. Zoo - 20
  • Elijah MacDougall - The Boy Who Would Be
  • Keith Mullins - Vets for Healings Song Camp 1
  • One8tea - Say Amen
  • Yvette Lorraine - Same Story

Instrumental Recording of the Year

  • Atlantic String Machine - A Single Juniper Post
  • Florian Hoefner - Desert Bloom
  • Quilting – Quilting (Self Titled)
  • Sarah Hagen - Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations
  • Shannon Quinn - 20 Summers


Jazz Recording of the Year

  • Behrooz Mihankhah - Lydium
  • Big Space - In Relation To
  • Duane Andrews and the Hot Club of Conception Bay - Djangology
  • Florian Hoefner - Desert Bloom
  • JOYFULTALK - Familiar Science


Loud Recording of the Year

  • Dali Van Gogh - New Blood, Old Wounds
  • Electric Spoonful - 2 Poor 4 a Two Four
  • Red Usurper - Abandon
  • Swimming - That's OK
  • TRUCE. - Unentitled

Pop Recording of the Year

  • Caroline Savoie - Bruits blancs
  • Lisa LeBlanc - Chiac Disco
  • Maura Whitman - Introspective
  • The East Pointers - House Of Dreams
  • Yvette Lorraine - Same Story


R&B / Soul Recording of the Year

  • Aquakultre - Don’t Trip
  • Boy T - Ride Your Name
  • DEE HERNANDEZ - Remember Those Days
  • JRDN - Red Eye
  • Nicole Ariana - Crybaby


Rap/Hip-Hop Recording of the Year

  • Albert Dalton - If I Can’t Have It
  • City Natives - The People of the Dawn
  • Classified - Retrospected
  • Owen O'Sound Lee - 235
  • Reggie Morales - Regicide


Rising Star Recording of the Year

  • Daniel James McFadyen - Hot Sun
  • Dylan Menzie - A Piece of Me
  • Isabella Samson - Love Takes You Home
  • Marian - Astral Plane
  • Moira & Claire - South Shore


Rock Recording of the Year

  • Dali Van Gogh - New Blood, Old Wound
  • Julie & Dany - Julie & Dany (Self Titled)
  • Les Hôtesses d'Hilaire - Pas l'temps d'niaiser
  • Motherhood - Winded
  • Nick Earle - No More Hiding
  • The Trews - Wanderer


Roots/Traditional Recording of the Year

  • Gina Burgess - ISNOW
  • Jing Xia - The Numinous Journey
  • Kubasonics - Kubasongs
  • Les Fireflies - Day by Day
  • Shane Pendergast - The House Before the Bridge
Solo Recording of the Year

  • Adam Baldwin - Concertos & Serenades
  • David Myles - It's Only A Little Loneliness
  • Jason Benoit - TIME TRAVELLER - SIDE A
  • Lisa LeBlanc - Chiac Disco
  • Owen O'Sound Lee - 235


Song of the Year

  • Adam Baldwin - “Lighthouse in Little Lorraine”
  • Andrew Waite - “Ain't Goin' Out Like That”
  • Braden Lam - “Silence feat. Wolf Castle”
  • Brandon Howard Roy - “Give Me Love”
  • Daniel James McFadyen - “Hot Sun”


Songwriter of the Year

  • Andrew Waite
  • Kellie Loder
  • Madison Violet
  • Quote the Raven
  • The East Pointers


Fans' Choice Entertainer of the Year

  • Classified
  • David Myles
  • Jason Benoit
  • Kellie Loder
  • Lisa LeBlanc
  • Madison Violet
  • Neon Dreams
  • Rich Aucoin
  • Robert Thomas and the Sessionmen
  • The East Pointers

Fans' Choice Video of the Year

  • Andrew Waite - “Full Time, Tryin' 2 Luv” (Director: Brendan Henry)
  • Braden Lam - “don't let go (Chapter 1 of 2)” (Directors: Tim Mombourquette, Braden
  • Lam)
  • Classified - “Accept It (Retrospected)” (Directors: The Boyd Brothers)
  • Dave Sampson - “All My Friends” (Directors: Ryker Titus, Andy Hines)
  • Les Hôtesses d'Hilaire - “Safe to Say” (Directors: Katrine Noël, Kevin McIntyre)
  • Moira & Claire - “Delaney's Dad” (Director: Ray Antonison)
  • Neon Dreams - “ITS ALL GOOD” (Directors: Dan Lewis Cole,Frank Kadillac)
  • Nicole Ariana - “Master of Denial” (Directors: Griffin O'Toole, Brendan Lyle
  • (MooseCanFly))
  • PINEO & LOEB - “Attached 2 U” (Director: Gee Clarke)
  • The East Pointers - “Save Your Lonely” (Director: Lucas Eastmure)

  


About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
