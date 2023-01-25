Here's all the nominees for the 2023 East Coast Music Awards

African Canadian Artist of the Year
- Aquakultre
- Jah'Mila
- Maggie Andrew
- Owen O'Sound Lee
- Zamani Folade
Album of the Year
- Andrew Waite - Andrew Waite (Self Titled)
- Classified - Retrospected
- David Myles - It's Only A Little Loneliness
- Fortunate Ones - That Was You and Me
- Jason Benoit - TIME TRAVELLER - SIDE A
- Kristen Martell - Every Season
Blues Recording of the Year
- Allen Snow - The Quorum
- Charlie A'Court & Witchitaw - When Country Gets The Blues
- Mark Riley - PM BLUE
- Mike Trask - TV Dinner
- Rev. Dave and The Sin Eaters - Beams of Love
Children’s Entertainer of the Year
- Bingly and the Rogues (with The Villains Theatre)
- Heather Feather
- Matt the Music Man
- Pete
Choral Recording of the Year
- Dr. Zoo Featuring South African Singers Choir - We May Win
- Halifax Camerata Singers - Last Evening
- Luminos Ensemble - I Am an Island That Dreams
- Men of the Deeps - Remember the Miner
- Sirens - In Her Image
Classical Composer Of The Year
- Andrew Staniland
- Derek Charke
- Edward Enman
- Grej
- Natalie Williams Calhoun
Classical Recording of the Year
- Andrew Staniland - Reddened by Hammer: Earthquakes & Islands Remixed
- Atlantic String Machine - A Single Juniper Post
- Duo Concertante - Ecology of Being
- Jennifer King - O Mistress Moon (Canadian Edition)
- SHHH!! Ensemble - Meanwhile
Contemporary Roots Recording of the Year
- Carleton Stone - Papercut
- David Myles - It's Only A Little Loneliness
- Madison Violet - eleven
- Rawlins Cross - Sunrise
- The East Pointers - House Of Dreams
Country Recording of the Year
- La Patente - L’Illusion d’la perfection
- Mallory Johnson - Surprise Party
- Pretty Archie - Pretty Archie (Self Titled)
- Rev. Dave and The Sin Eaters - Beams of Love
- Willie Stratton - Drugstore Dreamin'
Dance Recording of the Year
- Alex Byrne - Nothing but a Liar
- Bishu - WYGD
- Cloverdale & DJ Susan - Talkin
- Corey LeRue - IDTYK
- PINEO & LOEB - Hope
Electronic Recording of the Year
- It Could Be Franky - Edena
- Maura Whitman - Introspection
- Mear - Soft Chains
- Rich Aucoin - Synthetic Season 1
- Sparkee - Snack Pack
Folk Recording of the Year
- Dylan Menzie - Modern Classic
- Fortunate Ones - That Was You and Me
- Julie Aubé - Contentement
- Kristen Martell - Every Season
- Madison Violet - eleven
Enregistrement francophone de l'année
- Caroline Savoie - Bruits blancs
- Laurie LeBlanc - Long Weekend
- Les Hôtesses d'Hilaire - Pas l'temps d'niaiser
- Lisa LeBlanc - Chiac Disco
- Plywood Joe - Et les mangeux de baloni
- P'tit Belliveau - Un homme et son piano
Global Recording of the Year
- Andru Branch & Halfway Tree - Weather the Storm
- Jah'Mila - Roots Girl
- Jing Xia - The Numinous Journey
- Kubasonics - Kubasongs
- Vineet Vyas - Satyam
Group Recording of the Year
- Fortunate Ones - That Was You and Me
- Moira & Claire - I'm not usually this forward but...
- Pretty Archie - Pretty Archie(Self Titled)
- The East Pointers - House Of Dreams
- The Trews - Wanderer
Indigenous Artist of the Year
- Deantha Edmunds
- Gearl
- Jason Benoit
- Morgan Toney
- Silver Wolf Band
Inspirational/Gospel Recording of the Year
- Dr. Zoo - 20
- Elijah MacDougall - The Boy Who Would Be
- Keith Mullins - Vets for Healings Song Camp 1
- One8tea - Say Amen
- Yvette Lorraine - Same Story
Instrumental Recording of the Year
- Atlantic String Machine - A Single Juniper Post
- Florian Hoefner - Desert Bloom
- Quilting – Quilting (Self Titled)
- Sarah Hagen - Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations
- Shannon Quinn - 20 Summers
Jazz Recording of the Year
- Behrooz Mihankhah - Lydium
- Big Space - In Relation To
- Duane Andrews and the Hot Club of Conception Bay - Djangology
- Florian Hoefner - Desert Bloom
- JOYFULTALK - Familiar Science
Loud Recording of the Year
- Dali Van Gogh - New Blood, Old Wounds
- Electric Spoonful - 2 Poor 4 a Two Four
- Red Usurper - Abandon
- Swimming - That's OK
- TRUCE. - Unentitled
Pop Recording of the Year
- Caroline Savoie - Bruits blancs
- Lisa LeBlanc - Chiac Disco
- Maura Whitman - Introspective
- The East Pointers - House Of Dreams
- Yvette Lorraine - Same Story
R&B / Soul Recording of the Year
- Aquakultre - Don’t Trip
- Boy T - Ride Your Name
- DEE HERNANDEZ - Remember Those Days
- JRDN - Red Eye
- Nicole Ariana - Crybaby
Rap/Hip-Hop Recording of the Year
- Albert Dalton - If I Can’t Have It
- City Natives - The People of the Dawn
- Classified - Retrospected
- Owen O'Sound Lee - 235
- Reggie Morales - Regicide
Rising Star Recording of the Year
- Daniel James McFadyen - Hot Sun
- Dylan Menzie - A Piece of Me
- Isabella Samson - Love Takes You Home
- Marian - Astral Plane
- Moira & Claire - South Shore
Rock Recording of the Year
- Dali Van Gogh - New Blood, Old Wound
- Julie & Dany - Julie & Dany (Self Titled)
- Les Hôtesses d'Hilaire - Pas l'temps d'niaiser
- Motherhood - Winded
- Nick Earle - No More Hiding
- The Trews - Wanderer
Roots/Traditional Recording of the Year
- Gina Burgess - ISNOW
- Jing Xia - The Numinous Journey
- Kubasonics - Kubasongs
- Les Fireflies - Day by Day
- Shane Pendergast - The House Before the Bridge
Solo Recording of the Year
- Adam Baldwin - Concertos & Serenades
- David Myles - It's Only A Little Loneliness
- Jason Benoit - TIME TRAVELLER - SIDE A
- Lisa LeBlanc - Chiac Disco
- Owen O'Sound Lee - 235
Song of the Year
- Adam Baldwin - “Lighthouse in Little Lorraine”
- Andrew Waite - “Ain't Goin' Out Like That”
- Braden Lam - “Silence feat. Wolf Castle”
- Brandon Howard Roy - “Give Me Love”
- Daniel James McFadyen - “Hot Sun”
Songwriter of the Year
- Andrew Waite
- Kellie Loder
- Madison Violet
- Quote the Raven
- The East Pointers
Fans' Choice Entertainer of the Year
- Classified
- David Myles
- Jason Benoit
- Kellie Loder
- Lisa LeBlanc
- Madison Violet
- Neon Dreams
- Rich Aucoin
- Robert Thomas and the Sessionmen
- The East Pointers
Fans' Choice Video of the Year
- Andrew Waite - “Full Time, Tryin' 2 Luv” (Director: Brendan Henry)
- Braden Lam - “don't let go (Chapter 1 of 2)” (Directors: Tim Mombourquette, Braden
- Lam)
- Classified - “Accept It (Retrospected)” (Directors: The Boyd Brothers)
- Dave Sampson - “All My Friends” (Directors: Ryker Titus, Andy Hines)
- Les Hôtesses d'Hilaire - “Safe to Say” (Directors: Katrine Noël, Kevin McIntyre)
- Moira & Claire - “Delaney's Dad” (Director: Ray Antonison)
- Neon Dreams - “ITS ALL GOOD” (Directors: Dan Lewis Cole,Frank Kadillac)
- Nicole Ariana - “Master of Denial” (Directors: Griffin O'Toole, Brendan Lyle
- (MooseCanFly))
- PINEO & LOEB - “Attached 2 U” (Director: Gee Clarke)
- The East Pointers - “Save Your Lonely” (Director: Lucas Eastmure)