Here's all the nominees for the 2022 Music Nova Scotia awards

African Nova Scotian Artist of the Year:

Haliey Smith

Jody Upshaw

LXVNDR

Reeny Smith

Zamani

Classical Recording of the Year:

Catherine Little - Taking Five

Chimera Trio - Constellations

India Gailey - to you through

Jennifer King - O Mistress Moon: Canadian Edition

Maureen Batt - Lighthouse

Country Recording of the Year:

Charlie A'Court & Witchitaw - When Country Gets The Blues

Farewell Town - Farewell Town

Ken Ward - Fallen Angel

Lisa Richard - Promises Kept

Thomas Stajcer - Midwestern States



DJ of the Year:

Cloverdale

HANZ OONZ

Karate Kactus

PINEO & LOEB

Troy Power



Electronic Artist of the Year:

Cloverdale

Kristen Martell

Nicole Ariana

PINEO & LOEB

Cloverdale

Kristen Martell

Nicole Ariana

PINEO & LOEB

waants

Entertainer of the Year:

Atay & JAX

Daniel James McFadyen

LxVNDR

Neon Dreams

Nicole Ariana

Rich Aucoin

The Town Heroes

waants

Willie Stratton

Zamani

Folk / Roots Recording of the Year:

Blue Lobelia - Resilient Moon

Daniel James McFadyen - August, I'm Yours

Dave Carroll - Until One Day

Eric Stephen Martin - Dreamlike

Blue Lobelia - Resilient Moon

Daniel James McFadyen - August, I'm Yours

Dave Carroll - Until One Day

Eric Stephen Martin - Dreamlike

Isabella Samson - If It's Not Forever



t's gonna be a heck of a party in Sydney this November as Nova Scotia Music Week celebrates its 25th spin 'round the sun. The multi-day stint of industry events and live showcases will be held from November 3-6, capped off by the annual Music Nova Scotia awards.The provincial music prizes cover everything from bluegrass recording of the year to loud recording of the year—but 2022 sees six new awards in the mix, including:Here's who's in the running for what: