Advocates of Truth, Zamani and LXVNDR are among the Haligonians with multiple nominations for this year's Music Nova Scotia awards.
Here's all the nominees for the 2022 Music Nova Scotia awards

This year's ceremony happens in Sydney in November.

It's gonna be a heck of a party in Sydney this November as Nova Scotia Music Week celebrates its 25th spin 'round the sun. The multi-day stint of industry events and live showcases will be held from November 3-6, capped off by the annual Music Nova Scotia awards.

The provincial music prizes cover everything from bluegrass recording of the year to loud recording of the year—but 2022 sees six new awards in the mix, including: Emerging Industry Professional of the Year, Live Sector Award, Recording Sector Award and Artist Development Award (plus two to-be-announced categories).

Here's who's in the running for what:

African Nova Scotian Artist of the Year:
Haliey Smith
Jody Upshaw
LXVNDR
Reeny Smith
Zamani
Americana/Bluegrass Recording of the Year:
Aaron MacDonald - It's Been Too Long
Cheval - Singer Songwrecker
Gabriel Minnikin - Sweet Nothings
Steve MacIntyre - Steve MacIntyre
Willie Stratton - Drugstore Dreamin'
Classical Recording of the Year:
Catherine Little - Taking Five
Chimera Trio - Constellations
India Gailey - to you through
Jennifer King - O Mistress Moon: Canadian Edition
Maureen Batt - Lighthouse
Country Recording of the Year:
Charlie A'Court & Witchitaw - When Country Gets The Blues
Farewell Town - Farewell Town
Ken Ward - Fallen Angel
Lisa Richard - Promises Kept
Thomas Stajcer - Midwestern States
DJ of the Year:
Cloverdale
HANZ OONZ
Karate Kactus
PINEO & LOEB
Troy Power

Electronic Artist of the Year:
Cloverdale
Kristen Martell
Nicole Ariana
PINEO & LOEB
waants
Entertainer of the Year:
Atay & JAX
Daniel James McFadyen
LxVNDR
Neon Dreams
Nicole Ariana
Rich Aucoin
The Town Heroes
waants
Willie Stratton
Zamani
Folk / Roots Recording of the Year:
Blue Lobelia - Resilient Moon
Daniel James McFadyen - August, I'm Yours
Dave Carroll - Until One Day
Eric Stephen Martin - Dreamlike
Isabella Samson - If It's Not Forever

Hip Hop Recording of the Year:
Ghettosocks x DK - Listen to the Masters
Harmz - Glorious Purpose
LxVNDR - Moonwater
Mo Money Matteo - Camp Nowhere
YFilla - NU ERA VOL1., PART 2
Indigenous Artist of the Year
DeeDee Austin
Gearl
L'Nu JoKeR
Matt Meuse
SHiFT from THA 902

Jazz Recording of the Year:   
Behrooz Mihankhah - Lydium
Brian McConnell - Footman
Karen Myatt - Femoir
Sam Wilson - Into A Heart: Part II
Vesuvius Big Band - Live at Open Waters Festival

Loud Recording of the Year:
Botfly - Lower Than Love
Electric Spoonfull - 2 Poor 4 a Two Four
Feathers & Anvils - Swallowed by the Sun
No, It's Fine. - I Promise.
Shadow of Everest - Where Giants Die
Music Video of the Year:
Advocates of Truth - BRO AM IN LOVE (Directed by: KEKE BEATZ) Awolk - No Eyes (Directed by: Tim Mombourquette)
Kin Crew - Silent (Directed by: Joel Jennex & Gee Clarke)
Maggie Andrew (JORIE) - Honda Civic (Directed by: Andy Hines) Neon Dreams - Little Dance (Directed by: Dan Lewis & Frank Kadillac)

Musician of the Year:
Cassie Mann
Clare Macdonald
Katelyn Bonomo
Micah Smith
Reeny Smith

New Artist Recording of the Year: 
Advocates of Truth - Never Too Late
DeeDee Austin - Stepping Stones
Keeper E. - Thank u and Please and Don't Go
Laura Rae - Didn't Know
Moonwalka - Pandemic Pandemonium
Pop Recording of the Year: 
Advocates of Truth - Never Too Late
Atay & JAX - Did You Have Fun?
Keeper E.- Thank u and Please and Don't Go
Mitch Currie - Good Enough For Now
Pillow Fite - Flutter
Rock Recording of the Year:
Andre Pettipas and The Giants - No Fools No Fun
June Body - Never Here for Long
Safeword - Currents
The Town Heroes - Home
We Should've Been Plumbers - We Should've Been Plumbers

Prix de l’Acadie (Acadian Prize):
MIKE A VIK
P'tit Belliveau
Peanut Butter Sunday
Sluice
Yvette d'Entremont

SOCAN Songwriter of the Year:
DeeDee Austin
Kin Crew
Nicole Ariana
waants
Zamani

Traditional/Roots Recording of the Year:
Adam Young - Yearbook
Melina Coolen - Windows
Shannon Quinn - 20 Summers

