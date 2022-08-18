Frequent collaborators and pals Jody Upshaw (left) and Shay Pitts (right) are two of the five local acts competing for the 2022 Music Nova Scotia Artist In Residence.
ALEXA CUDE
Here are all the musicians in the running for Music Nova Scotia's 2022 Artist-In-Residence

The grand winner will walk away with $20,000.

Five of Halifax's hottest acts are vying for the prestigious Music Nova Scotia Artist-In-Residence program, an absolute resume up-leveller of an opportunity that awards its winner $20,000 in cash and prizes—while giving them 12 months of professional assistance to bolster their career.

This year's choice will be decided as part of a free talent showcase held at Grand Parade on the city's Grand Oasis stage on September 9. (Like all the shows at Grand Oasis this summer, it's a free gig but the city suggests reserving your ticket in advance to secure your spot, which you can do via Eventbrite.)

And who is in the running? Glad you asked: The Nicki Minaj-inspired MC Shay Pitts, R&B star Jody Upshaw, hip hop heavyweight Kxng Wooz, buzzy up-and-coming duo Advocates of Truth and the folky, fun band The Gilberts. Public voting is available during the September 9 show, which runs from 7-10pm. 
C19 Need to Know

