Have you watched the HRM-shot, sci-fi series From yet?

It's a big week for Beaver Bank, Nova Scotia: The horror-slash-sci-fi series From—which was shot in the community in 2021—has made its Canadian streaming debut this week, on the Paramount+ platform.

The series' story swirls around a small town in middle America where things are decidedly....off, as all who enter the town are then trapped there in a Hotel California-type situ. Lost's Harold Perrineau leads the ensemble cast of citizens fighting for a way out, while attempting to hold on to a sense of normalcy.  The town's surrounding forest—and the unspecified horrors within—add to the nail-biting energy. (The show's executive producers are also Lost alum.)

Shaun Majumder, noted 22 Minutes alum, goes serious in From.

Shaun Majumder, Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace, The Affair), Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers, Once Upon a Time), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Avery Konrad, Chloe Van Landschoot, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Elizabeth Moy, Corteon Moore and Pegah Ghafoori round out the cast.

“We are thrilled that FROM—Filmed in beautiful Nova Scotia with a ridiculously talented Canadian crew—will finally be available for a Canadian audience,” said executive producer Jeff Pinkner in a release. “Our series is populated by a variety of complex characters from various backgrounds, all trapped in a terrifying circumstance — good luck to our Canadian friends who try to untangle the mystery.”

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
