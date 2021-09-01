Have the best week ever

One of the great things about going to school in Halifax is Halifax itself! Waiting for you just beyond campus is a thriving nightlife scene—on a busy evening downtown, it can feel like the bars outnumber the people—tons of arts and culture and a generally social city. Especially with Phase 5 of COVID reopening coming, you owe it to yourself to explore what's available. To get you started, here's a week's worth of suggestions.

Monday

Martini Mondays

For 10 years The Bitter End has mixed martinis to kick off the week even when your budget is on the rocks. Reserve a table or try your luck in line for two oz drinks that start at $6.75 during happy hour from 4-8pm.

The Bitter End, 1572 Argyle Street, no cover

Maritime Music

Dave MacIsaac and Louis Benoit take the stage from 7-10pm every Monday night at the Old Triangle Irish Alehouse. Grab a pint of local ale and enjoy the Celtic tunes on guitar and fiddle to get a taste of an East Coast kitchen party.

The Old Triangle, 5136 Prince Street, no cover

Tuesday

Swing Dance on the waterfront

Every Tuesday at the gazebo on the waterfront (at the end of Morris Street), the DalKing's Swing Dance Society blasts a mix of swing, Latin and jazz music that will have you twirling and dipping with your partner. Even if you have two left feet, you're sure to have a memorable evening with a waterfront sunset that can't be beat.

Halifax Waterfront, 7-9pm, by donation

Comedy on the Common

Stand-up comedian Durham Laporte takes over the ball diamond on the north common every Tuesday at 9pm. Bring a chair, blanket, or sit on the bleachers at the baseball diamond on the corner of Robie and Quinpool. You can even try it out for yourself, just bring your best jokes and a few friends for encouraging laughs.

Robie & Quinpool ball diamond, 9pm, free

Wednesday

Jazz hands up

A literal local watering hole, The Local offers live jazz with no cover charge. Featuring Cuban Canadian pianist Silvio Pupo, bassist Ronald Hynes and drummer Damien Moynihan, you'll go for the $4.50 Compass Gin or signature Horsepower beer, and stay for the musician's original compositions.

2037 Gottingen Street, 7-10pm, no cover

North End Runners

Run 6K rain or shine every Wednesday at 6pm with these hustling Haligonians. All paces are welcome so don't worry about keeping up, just get familiar with the city's streets as you jog along at your own pace. Meet at North Brewing Co. at North and Agricola Streets in Halifax's north end.

Corner of North & Agricola, 6pm, free

Thursday

Art Gallery of Nova Scotia

There is no admission and no excuse not to hit up the AGNS on Thursdays. Take in the Maud Lewis house to learn about the province's most famous artist, but be sure you also explore the current TA'N A'SIKATIKL SIPU'L | CONFLUENCE exhibit by local Indigenous artists, and Garry Neil Kennedy's Colours of Citizen Arar piece in the TYRANNY exhibit. Plug in a podcast while you walk the halls and pick up a Maud Lewis mug or Jordan Bennett Mi'kmaw language pin at the gift shop.

1723 Hollis Street, 2-9pm, free Thursdays

The Mellotones

For over a decade, this local group has been bringing their high-energy party to stages and dance floors around the world. The R&B funk band is an eight-piece powerhouse made up of some of the best musicians on the East coast. Anyone who's experienced the show before will caution you never to pass up a chance to see them live and to bring your dancing shoes.

Pacifico, 5171 George Street, 9pm-12am, $10 cover

Friday

Noon gun

The most basic initiation to Halifax life is the Citadel Hill noon gun. Every day except December 25, gunners dressed in the 3rd Brigade Royal Artillery uniform of 1869 fire a cannon to announce noon hour. It's always a blast and quite a shock if you're not expecting the boom that permeates the downtown core from the waterfront to the Public Gardens.

Citadel Hill, 5425 Sackville Street, Noon, free (or $11.50 for admission to the Citadel)

Patio Lanterns Live Music

Every Friday night until September 30 as part of the Patio Lanterns Festival, the Carlo Auto Service parking lot will become a hub for local music. Acts so far have ranged from violinist Don MacLellan to rock group Superfluid to the unique accordion stylings of Wood Horse. Cross your fingers for warm weather and bring your folding chair.

2537 Agricola Street, 6-8pm, free

Saturday

Floating Beer Garden

Get a view of the city from the water on this combined tour and brewery experience. The two-hour event commandeers the Tall Ship Silva and transforms it into a floating pub with craft beer, pizza and live tunes. Grab at least three other friends to reserve a table and bring your cameras to snap shots of this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

1751 Lower Water Street, 2 hours, $30 each

Hide & Seek

We found your final club of the night. Discover Hide & Seek's fully-stocked cocktail lounge before you head to the dance floor for live funk and soul, or kick back to enjoy traditional R&B. Feeling rich? Reserve a table to indulge in some bottle service. And you can stay late—staff won't kick you out until 2am.

1737 Grafton Street, 10pm-2am, cover price varies

Sunday

Disco Sundays at Stillwell Beergarden

Grab an afternoon seat at the city's favourite Spring Garden Road outdoor oasis. These are the best tunes for a lazy afternoon when you need to catch up on your emails by yourself or with a group enjoying the warm fall days. Walk through the Public Gardens afterwards with a cone from Dairy Bar Hfx.

5688 Spring Garden Road, no cover

Lower Deck

It's not a Halifax university experience without visiting the Lower Deck. Even if you aren't a privateer, check it out at least one night and sing along with legendary cover band Signal Hill. While you're there, try some of the best nachos in town or Halifiax's signature appy, deep fried Brothers pepperoni.

1887 Lower Water Street, 9:30pm-12:30am, $10 —with files from Isabel Buckmaster