Halifax's Soli Productions will werk the runway at New York Fashion Week

17 models from the company are set to stomp in KeiKaiKoa's show in the fashion capital.

North America's fashion capital is about to be infiltrated by Nova Scotia, thanks to Halifax's Soli Productions. The modelling agency and event production company has long made a name for itself by breaking down barriers and creating diversity in the local fashion scene (thanks to a roster full of various skin tones, body sizes and gender identities). But now, things are levelling up as Soli brings its message of inclusivity to the mothership that is New York Fashion Week itself.

Partnering with the eco-conscious Filipino label KeiKaiKoa, Soli Productions will bring 17 of the models on its roster for a runway show happening September 11.
"Talent is now that gauge rather than any other labels or that false narrative that marketing has pushed for so long about what the beauty standard should be,” Soli Productions founder and CEO Solitha Wallace told The Coast last month, talking about how she sees the industry responding to her diversity work. “Talent is taking precedence over all of that.”

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
