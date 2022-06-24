Submitted
Halifax's Dali Van Gogh

Halifax's Pillow Fite and Dali Van Gogh drop new albums

Fresh indie and hard rock offerings await.

By

When it comes to the hard rock scene in Halifax, Dali Van Gogh is a stalwart. Over the last 10 years, the band has dropped four records—making a name for itself with international tours and a steady hometown presence. Over the pandemic, the band recorded five new tracks with producer Eric Ratz (whose credits include work with The Arkells and Billy Talent)—and handed over lead vocals to band member Rachelle Moreau. The result? New Blood, Old Wounds, a blistering EP that dropped today.


Another new offering out of Halifax this week? The long-awaited debut album from Pillow Fite. An indie duo that's been buzzed about since arriving on the scene mid-pandemic, Pillow Fite collaborated with Halifax producing legend John Mullane (of bands In-Flight Safety and POSTFUN) to deliver the EP Flutter. Influenced by the likes of Tegan and Sara, Sharon Van Etten and Phoebe Bridgers, Pillow Fite's been selling out shows for over a year now.

Band member Aaron Green is a Halifax music alum, also appearing in the lineups of local acts Hello Delaware and Floodland. Art Ross, meanwhile, is a self-billed "trans rookie songwriter with an acoustic guitar." Together, they are sound alchemists, as Flutter quickly proves:

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
