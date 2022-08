Halifax's north end is now full of community art banners

A

Linnet Finley's piece, which re-imagines north end Halifax as a patchwork quilt. "

It is the diversity of our community that most inspires me about the north end," Finley says in her artist's statement on the NEBA site. "So many unique perspectives, like the many colourful scraps of a quilt, are woven together to create a much stronger and more beautiful whole."





rt is what elevates the every day, as anyone who's ever appreciated a painting or has gotten lost in a song can attest. Halifax's North End Business Association knows this, too—and is proving it quite literally, with its community art banner project that displays new works hoisted high on lampposts along North Park Street.The banners feature pieces by 40 local artists at all points in their careers. Each has a message about the buzzy, historic neighbourhood. From realist portraits to abstract expressionist offerings, there's a work that'll speak to everyone—and if you see something you love, you can learn more about the artist who created it on NEBA's website Some pieces that have caught Team Coast's eye so far include the mixed-media piece by the NFT-selling artist Nessy, a realist representation of the neighbourhood by Andrea Crouse and