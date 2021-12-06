Halifax's north end given $111,000 in funding for public art

Civil rights icon Viola Desmond will get a permanent monument in the north end Halifax neighbourhood where she lived.
Civil rights icon Viola Desmond will get a permanent monument in the north end Halifax neighbourhood where she lived.

Earlier today, Andy Fillmore—Halifax's member of parliament—announced the North End Business Association will receive $111,000 from federal funding (namely, through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund).

The money is earmarked for creating a permanent monument to civil rights icon Viola Desmond in her own neighbourhood, which a statement says is to be created by a local artist. Additionally, 40 banners by underrepresented artists will be funded through the money, with the aim of creating a permanent north end art crawl. "The new art, paired with informational signage and walking tours, will encourage people to explore the North End while helping to preserve the area’s cultural identity," a release announcing the funding adds.

The monument will be constructed on Gottingen Street, and artists have until December 20 to pitch their vision.

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
