Jody Upshaw says "everyone my age was watching" Euphoria when her song "Straight Shooter" came on.
Jody Upshaw says "everyone my age was watching" Euphoria when her song "Straight Shooter" came on.

Halifax’s Jody Upshaw and Thrillah take over the Euphoria season two premiere

The pair of local musicians' songs were highlighted in HBO's Zendaya-starring hit this week.

Jody Upshaw went for a nap earlier this week—and, by the time she awoke, had reached a new level of fame. It wasn't a dream, or at least not the eyes-closed kind: Her single "Straight Shooter" had played on the season two premiere of HBO's Zendaya-starring smash hit Euphoria, alongside the track "Mr.Bangbadaboom" by Dartmouth MC Thrillah.

"I woke up to so many notifications—because everyone my age was watching it," Upshaw says with a laugh, speaking by phone days after the episode aired. Her friends' group chat was lit up with clips of pals recognizing Upshaw's song while watching the show. "It was just really nice to feel the support from everyone in the city that basically I've ever talked to," the R&B artist adds, saying her DMs are full of love from strangers, former teachers and more.

The song, which was produced by Classified and released in 2018, is now having a sleeper hit moment a la Lizzo: "I thought that I had already ridden the wave for that song and it was done, like a long time ago. So it's just funny that that ended up even being the one because it was one of my really older ones," Upshaw says.

New Music 2018: Jody Upshaw & Shay Pitts

New Music 2018: Jody Upshaw & Shay Pitts: Two best friends, support systems and pop stars in waiting.

Back in 2018, when we put Upshaw on the cover of our New Music Issue alongside fellow teen up-and-comers Shay Pitts and Maura Whitman, Upshaw told us: "Once I put out my first song I was just like, I love doing this. How could I not do this forever?"

Tune into The Coast's Instagram on Friday as we chat with the young musician about the song, how it felt to be on TV and what's next.

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
It's time to buckle down on COVID compliance so Conway The Machine can play Halifax in February 2022

By Morgan Mullin

Conway The Machine is coming to Halifax February 22.

Halifax announces lineup for virtual NYE concert

By Victoria Walton

Clockwise: Terra Spencer (photo Mark Davidson), DJ OK TK (photo via Facebook), DJ Cloverdale (photo via Facebook), Neon Dreams (file photo)

Record review: Halifax band No, It’s Fine. delivers a golden Promise

By Morgan Mullin

No, It’s Fine. is Chris Wilson, Cailen Pygott, Tori Cameron and KT Lamond.

UPDATED: Wylin' in a winter wonderland

By Morgan Mullin

Jenn Grant's new holiday album Forever On Christmas Eve is full of classic tunes and a new original track that proves slow jams and holiday hits can overlap.
Three weird things to watch online in 2022—since you’ve already streamed everything else during COVID

By Morgan Mullin

You watched almost the entire internet over the last two COVID years, so now it's time for the deepest cuts.

