Halifax's Grand Oasis Festival promises to heat up your summer

While the full lineup in being unveiled in waves, what's been confirmed so far is beyond promising: Polaris winner Haviah Mighty will take the stage with local all-star Aquakultre for an Emancipation Day celebration August 1; Toronto DJ Bambii, queen of the underground in the six, surfaces for a Halifax set on August 13; Dartmouth's own Joel Plaskett Emergency keeps things rocking August 6 and on July 1, Sackville's Juno-winning kings Neon Dreams will keep it lit.
It's worth noting that while all the shows are free attendees do have to reserve their spot in advance through the Grand Oasis website to attend—so text the group chat, already!