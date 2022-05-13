Juno winning duo Neon Dreams will play Grand Oasis on July 1.
Halifax's Grand Oasis Festival promises to heat up your summer

From June 21 to October 1, Grand Parade Square is the place to be.

Music festival season just got a whole lot hotter, thanks to the city's announcement this week that the square at Grand Parade (1770 Barrington Street) will play host to 38 events and over 50 artists—all for free. The Grand Oasis is billing itself as a festival, which it is in spirit. In function, it's a weekly must-see show, offering a mix of local heavyweights and national names of note that promises you won't wast a single weekend this summer.

While the full lineup in being unveiled in waves, what's been confirmed so far is beyond promising: Polaris winner Haviah Mighty will take the stage with local all-star Aquakultre for an Emancipation Day celebration August 1; Toronto DJ Bambii, queen of the underground in the six, surfaces for a Halifax set on August 13; Dartmouth's own Joel Plaskett Emergency keeps things rocking August 6 and on July 1, Sackville's Juno-winning kings Neon Dreams will keep it lit.

It's worth noting that while all the shows are free attendees do have to reserve their spot in advance through the Grand Oasis website to attend—so text the group chat, already!

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
