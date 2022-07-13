Halifax's Capella Regalis Men & Boys Choir launches new, free program for girls

The lauded choral group–known for its centuries-old tradition—will hold auditions for girls 7-13 in August.

By

The tradition of Capella Regalis Men & Boys Choir is one that stretches back a thousand years. The golden voices in one of Halifax's largest and most lauded choirs gather to sing ancient songs, which ensures these works are simultaneously preserved and also discovered by new generations of listeners. (Plus, its holiday concert is considered a must-see for music heads.)

While the free, mentor-based music training program has been helping boys and men gather in song since 2010, today it was announced that Capella Regalis will be launching a parallel choir for girls aged seven to 13, "making the unique opportunity of a free music education in a centuries-old tradition now accessible to girls as well as boys," as a press release puts it. Auditions for girls in this age cohort will be held late August before the free rehearsals begin in September.

“My hope is that the Capella Regalis Girls Choir will provide for girls the same opportunity for mentorship and for musical brilliance and uplift that the boys have received from Capella Regalis over the last twelve years and, hopefully, in perpetuity,” Nick Halley, founder and director of Capella Regalis Men & Boys Choir, adds in the release. The expansion is being supported through a crowdfunding campaign that runs until the end of July

More information about Capella Regalis and its programs can be found at capellaregalis.com.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Music

Q&A: Perfume Genius wants to make you move—and transcend your body

By Morgan Mullin

Q&A: Perfume Genius wants to make you move—and transcend your body

Six new songs by Halifax musicians you need to hear now

By Morgan Mullin

Six new songs by Halifax musicians you need to hear now

Star soprano Sondra Radvanovsky announces Halifax concert November 5

By Morgan Mullin

Sondra Radvanovsky has played every major opera house in the world.

Symphony Nova Scotia announces winner of its 2022 Maria Anna Mozart Award for Canadian women composers

By Morgan Mullin

Composer Alice Ping Yee Ho is the latest winner of SNS's prestigious Maria Anna Mozart Award.
More »
More Music »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

7 must-see art shows this summer

By Morgan Mullin

Revealing Narratives at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia is one of the season's buzziest gallery shows.

Everything you need to know about Buskerfest, the 2022 Halifax Buskers Festival

By Morgan Mullin

Fire eaters spinning flames at Buskerfest.

Six new songs by Halifax musicians you need to hear now

By Morgan Mullin

Six new songs by Halifax musicians you need to hear now

Star soprano Sondra Radvanovsky announces Halifax concert November 5

By Morgan Mullin

Sondra Radvanovsky has played every major opera house in the world.

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group