 Halifax will host the Junos in 2024 | Music | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Scotiabank Centre website screenshot

Halifax will host the Junos in 2024

Canada's biggest celebration of music hits the Scotiabank Centre on March 24, 2024.

By

Next year is already shaping up to be a big one for the local music scene—and for your eardrums: An announcement from the Junos released this morning  says that the 2024 awards will be held in Halifax, at the Scotiabank Centre.

Days of programming from March 21 to 24 will precede the March 24 ceremony, which is the biggest music awards show in the nation. It's the first time the Junos have made their way out east since Pamela Anderson hosted them in Halifax in 2006 (manifesting it now: Anderson's current comeback means she is a perfect fit to host once again).

As of yet, what that tee-up programming will look like is TBD—as is info on when tickets to the awards itself will be on sale (though you can sign up for more info by joining the Junos mailing list, on the event's website).

In the meantime, we'll be planning our mental red-carpet looks. 

Morgan Mullin

Morgan Mullin
