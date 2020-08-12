Halifax Wanderers kick off 2020 season in PEI this week Eight teams from the Canadian Premier League are bubbled up at a Charlottetown hotel.

News: @cbcsports and @mediaprocanada have announced a partnership that will see broadcast and streaming coverage of eight games throughout the 2020 Canadian Premier League season 📺 #CanPL l Info: https://t.co/AyCI9w9uIM pic.twitter.com/lmxtZHEk6r

