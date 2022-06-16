Halifax Urban Folk Festival announces 2022 dates, lineup

The Halifax Urban Folk Festival returns August 28-September 4. Alongside beloved local troubadours ranging from Adam Baldwin to Kim Harris to Reeny Smith, the buzzy new band Pillow Fite will be on the bill. It appears this year's event is mostly local focused—but a star spot, for sure, is seen in the inclusion of Jake Clemons, saxophonist for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (he took over after legendary band member Clarance Clemons, his uncle, died in 2011).
Shows will take place at The Carleton, Brightwood Brewery, New Scotland Brewery and Grand Parade—but so far, only acts playing The Carleton have been announced. Peep the full first wave of HUFF acts on the festival's website.