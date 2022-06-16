Jake Clemons plays sax in the E Street Band—and he plays Halifax Urban Folk Fest at the end of August.
Halifax Urban Folk Festival announces 2022 dates, lineup

Summer might not feel fully here yet (thanks, rain) but the season's swan song is already set in the queue, thanks to the Halifax Urban Folk Festival's lineup and date announcement released this week. The cap to festival season/summer in general, HUFF routinely brings bright singer-songwriters from a swath of genres to The Carleton for intimate evening showcases that almost always sell out instantly. Here's what we know so far:

The Halifax Urban Folk Festival returns August 28-September 4. Alongside beloved local troubadours ranging from Adam Baldwin to Kim Harris to Reeny Smith, the buzzy new band Pillow Fite will be on the bill. It appears this year's event is mostly local focused—but a star spot, for sure, is seen in the inclusion of Jake Clemons, saxophonist for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (he took over after legendary band member Clarance Clemons, his uncle, died in 2011).

Shows will take place at The Carleton, Brightwood Brewery, New Scotland Brewery and Grand Parade—but so far, only acts playing The Carleton have been announced. Peep the full first wave of HUFF acts on the festival's website.

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
