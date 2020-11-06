Halifax to rally for rent control this weekend The policy, which exists in PEI, Ontario, Manitoba and BC would mean landlords have to stop jacking up the rent by however much they feel like.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!