Crywank has been announcing its farewell plans since 2019.
via Facebook
Crywank has been announcing its farewell plans since 2019.

Halifax surprise-hosts famous anti-folk act Crywank on farewell tour

The beloved band plays Radstorm May 20.

By

Once you can get over the name, Crywank is the sort of band you tell all your friends about, a ‘just-trust-me’ look as you take the aux. Tracing the line between earnest and ironic with surgically precise lyrics, the band lives up to its anti-folk genre by mixing simple acoustics with fuzzed-out bridges, punked-up drums and all kinds of angst. Since its 2009 debut, a fervent online fan base has found names for their feelings in song titles like “Do You Have PPE for Self Esteem?” and “I Think I’m Dying and I’m Doing Nothing About It.”


The band formed in Manchester, UK, as a bedroom recording project of lead singer Jay Clayton. Lore (and Spotify) has it that back then Clayton didn’t even know a single chord—but this forced simplicity has always been part of the DIY aesthetic appeal. Fans of The Moldy Peaches and Daniel Johnson won’t need more convincing—but those who do should consider how Clayton’s songbook subverts the singer-songwriter role, aiming for self-criticism instead of self-pity.

It was announced in late 2019 that, once the band finished a tour in July 2020, Crywank would be no more. But, the end was put on pause by the pandemic—and in the meantime, Crywank dropped 2021’s Just Popping By To Say Hi, arguably the best album in its 10-LP-deep run: Its songs are aching and honest, delivering post-mortems on failed friendships and exploring how art shapes our self-perception.


Staving off the end of my new favourite band (I discovered Crywank through Just Popping By To Say Hi, but have since hoovered up its entire back catalogue) mightn’t be possible any longer, but at least the back-on farewell tour has a silver lining: Crywank will be playing Radstorm on Friday, May 20 at 7pm alongside Vulva Culture, Guard Petal and Jordaan Mason. The show bills itself as ‘bring your own tissues’—and I can’t think of a better start to Sad Girl Summer.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Music

Halifax's Grand Oasis Festival promises to heat up your summer

By Morgan Mullin

Juno winning duo Neon Dreams will play Grand Oasis on July 1.

Shad has the plan to make Halifax move

By Morgan Mullin

Shad has the plan to make Halifax move

Review: Keeper E.'s new album is airy, effortless bedroom pop

By Morgan Mullin

Keeper E. follows up her 2021 debut with a new EP, out now.

Gus' Pub *still* isn't closing (we checked)

By Morgan Mullin

Gus' Pub building at the corner of Agricola and North Streets has been sold, but the pub isn't going anywhere for at least a couple years.
More »
More Music »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Poll

For a couple weeks at this time of year, the blooming cherry trees on Park Avenue make for the ultimate photo backdrop in the city. But what’s the most photogenic location year-round in HRM?

View Results

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Trending

Halifax's Grand Oasis Festival promises to heat up your summer

By Morgan Mullin

Juno winning duo Neon Dreams will play Grand Oasis on July 1.

Halifax Independent Filmmakers Festival returns June 9-12

By Morgan Mullin

A still from opening night feature Island

Shad has the plan to make Halifax move

By Morgan Mullin

Shad has the plan to make Halifax move

Halifax, go Beyond the Van Gogh you know

By Morgan Mullin

Beyond Van Gogh projects work by the famous artist over walls and floors, aiming to immerse show-goers in the paintings.

Member Associations

© 2022 Coast Publishing Ltd.