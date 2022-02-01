Explosions could be heard before dawn on Wednesday in Ukraine's capital Kyiv.
Ilya Cher / Unsplash
Explosions could be heard before dawn on Wednesday in Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

Halifax shows support to the Ukrainian community

The Nova Scotian chapter of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress organizes a call to action this weekend at the Halifax Central Library.

By

Wednesday evening’s news shifted the global focus to Ukraine. After months of threats, Putin triggered the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Explosions were reported in Kyiv and other cities, while HMCS Halifax is being deployed overseas to join other NATO forces in the Mediterranean region.

Locally, the Nova Scotian chapter of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress has been mobilizing since January to draw local attention to the issue, as reported by The Signal.

Now, with the world watching they are mobilizing for a call to action at the Halifax Central Library on Saturday, February 26, at 4pm. Their demands are to show the strength of the Ukrainian community in the face of Russian aggression, and demand sanctions for Russia. Organizer Stas Serebriakov says the message is not just about stopping Putin, but “giving a chance to Ukraine to live, to leave Ukraine alone.”

Serebriakov shared that choosing the Central Library as the location for the protest is not trivial. “Libraries are a place for history and wisdom, we should take the lessons from the past that evil must be stopped and taken into accountability, or it will act again.”

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress asks everyone to show their support for Ukraine this Saturday with Ukrainian flags and banners.

Tags

About The Author

Oriol Salvador

Oriol Salvador

Oriol is the social media manager for The Coast. He is a journalist from Barcelona, Spain who has been living in Halifax since July 2019. He is interested in everything, from pop culture, arts and entertainment to politics and social issues. At The Coast, he oversees the social media strategy and the daily newsletter...
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in City

Want to defund the Halifax police? Participate in this budget discussion tomorrow

By Victoria Walton

The HRP budget is currently set to increase by over $2.9 million.

9 places to eat, shop and learn about Nova Scotia’s African heritage

By Victoria Walton

The Black Loyalist Heritage Centre in Shelburne.

Black women entrepreneurs are sharing their stories through this 28-day series

By Chris Stoodley

Blk Women in Excellence is a non-profit dedicated to supporting, educating and inspiring Black women in business.

Protest blockades are illegal in Nova Scotia

By Victoria Walton

Without police enforcement, Nova Scotia's laws against trucker protest blockades are as useful as a flat tire.
More »
More City »
All News + Opinion »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

No masks, no limits, no POV as Nova Scotia lifting all COVID restrictions March 21

By Victoria Walton

Phase two of Nova Scotia’s COVID reopening begins March 7, with phase three and the removal of all pandemic restrictions March 21, several weeks early.

COVID cases, hospitalizations and news for Nova Scotia the week Feb 21-27

By Team Coast

COVID cases, hospitalizations and news for Nova Scotia the week Feb&nbsp;21-27

9 places to eat, shop and learn about Nova Scotia’s African heritage

By Victoria Walton

The Black Loyalist Heritage Centre in Shelburne.

Shakeup at Art Gallery of Nova Scotia as CEO Nancy Noble’s contract not renewed

By Morgan Mullin

Former Art Gallery of Nova Scotia CEO Nancy Noble, from a 2018 AGNS Facebook post.

Member Associations

© 2022 Coast Publishing Ltd.