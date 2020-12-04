News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

December 04, 2020 News + Opinion » Voice of the City

Halifax should follow Vancouver's lead and decriminalize drugs 

Any level of government can take charge on health care and harm reduction.

By and
STOCK
  • STOCK

While the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of slowing, another Canadian public health issue is worsening: The opioid crisis. Across the country, we are experiencing record-high numbers of drug-related deaths. Last week, in a move to mitigate this crisis, Vancouver city councillors unanimously voted to request that the federal government decriminalize the possession of small amounts of illicit drugs.

Could decriminalizing drugs also be needed in Halifax? The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened mental health worldwide, including that of Nova Scotians. With fentanyl now in the province, taking measures to prevent further deaths and harms from the opioid crisis is necessary.

Despite Canada’s legalization of cannabis in 2018, the use of illicit drugs like cocaine or fentanyl is still considered a crime under federal law. This is despite the fact that drug policies have been changing across the globe. In countries where drug use is decriminalized, it is still considered a crime to sell or traffic drugs, but using drugs is just an administrative offence. Rather than going to jail, people who are found to be using drugs pay a fine or do community service instead.

Portugal was the first country to decriminalize drugs in 2001. Other nations, including Norway and Switzerland, have followed suit, with the view that addiction should be treated as a health issue and not a crime. Even President-Elect Joe Biden argued in favour of decriminalizing drugs in the final presidential debate, and the election that saw his victory also saw a string of US states voting in favour of cannabis legalization. “No one should be going to jail for a drug problem" said Biden, "They should be going to rehabilitation." 

A recent study from a top medical journal found that in regions where injection drug use was decriminalized, rates of HIV infections decreased. Other studies have shown that decriminalizing drug use helps to reduce deaths due to overdose.

The decriminalization of drugs will also help us to dismantle this country’s deep roots of systemic racism. Nova Scotia is certainly no exception to this issue. We know, for example, that racialized individuals in the province more often experience random street checks. And data from 2019 show that despite the fact that Indigenous women make up less than 6 percent of women living in Nova Scotia, 18 percent of imprisoned women in the province are Indigenous. Drug decriminalization is a necessary part of the anti-racist movement.

Even police organizations are advocating for legal changes. Julia Cecchetto is the president of the Nova Scotia Chiefs of Police Association. In an interview with the CBC from earlier this year, Cecchetto spoke in favour of decriminalizing drug use, saying that it would be “...very helpful to our at-risk citizens within the province.”

Former federal health minister Jane Philpott also spoke recently in support of drug decriminalization in Vancouver. Canada’s current health minister, Patty Hajdu, has the power to make such a change. It helps that Hadju has also been an active advocate for harm reduction. In a tweet from earlier this year she said “it has never been more important to provide harm reduction and treatment services to people who use drugs.”

The decriminalization of drugs is harm reduction at the societal level. Politically, it would be easy for municipalities to punt drug decriminalization to other levels of government because technically, criminal law falls within federal jurisdiction. And health is a provincial issue. But Vancouver councillors have shown us that effective advocacy for drug decriminalization can start with anyone, at any level of government. Halifax Regional Municipality can create a more just society by following in Vancouver’s footsteps and advocating for the decriminalization of drug use. And it helps if it acts quickly. Lives are depending on it.


Katya Korol is a graduate student from Nova Scotia currently studying community health at the University of Northern British Columbia.
Sarah Fraser is a family physician practising in Nova Scotia and Yellowknife. She is the new Co-Director of Dalhousie University's Medical Humanities Program and can be found on Twitter at @sarahfrasermd.

Tags: , , , , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Building shaped like half a cruise ship will come to Halifax's waterfront with few changes
What's happening in Halifax this Labour Day Weekend
Remembering Menz & Mollyz
Nick Nemeroff tells us a joke
Some Tidal Bay for you city rollers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Voice of the City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Greening Nova Scotia’s healthcare system in a COVID-19 world   (Environment)
  2. Environmental racism bill goes to second reading in House of Commons   (Environment)
  3. Council wants HRM’s enforcement of bad landlords to have some teeth   (City)
  4. Were you exposed to C19?   (COVID-19)
  5. From day one, advocates knew shooting was linked to domestic violence   (City)
  6. Nova Scotia announces temporary rent control   (City)
  7. The Coast is back with the 26th annual Best Of Halifax readers' survey results   (City)
  8. COVID-19 news for the November 30 week   (COVID-19)
  9. Call it by its name: Misogynist violence   (Voice of the City)
  10. Where to get a locally made mask in Halifax   (COVID-19)

COVID-19

More »

Shoptalk

More »

In Print This Week

Vol 28, No 4
December 3, 2020

Cover Gallery »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.