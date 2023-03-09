Halifax-shot series Sullivan's Crossing airs March 19

When you’re in the mood to see and be seen, Agricola Street is always a safe bet—but perhaps never more so than last June, when the north end street’s busy-ness reached a new crescendo as it became a central filming location for the new series Sullivan’s Crossing: Scott Patterson

(of Gilmore Girls fame) was snapping selfies in front of Luke’s Small Goods, giving big Star’s Hollow energy. The sidewalk in front of Yasmin Grocery was decked out to look like a farm stand, while Patterson’s costar Chad Michael Murray (the One Tree Hill alum) was routinely camped out at Hali Deli, a main location in the series that sports a new sign on screen.

And while working nearby didn’t exactly manifest any of the celebrity run-ins Team Coast had hoped for, it was fun to see author Robyn Carr’s bestselling book series—in which a neurosurgeon returns to her hometown in rural Colorado, only to become embroiled in drama as she's forced to take over her family's general store—get retooled for the small screen.

Now, Halifax gets to see the results: On March 19, the series will have its debut on CTV and ctv.ca, airing Sundays at 7pm for a 10-episode first season.