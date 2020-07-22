Halifax says bye bye for good to Cornwallis statue and street name And deputy mayor Lisa Blackburn dunks on anyone who's still mad about it.

Deputy mayor Lisa Blackburn, reliably a good example of speaking only when she has something important to say, gave a definite mic-drop moment when she spoke directly to those who feel the report infringes upon their rights as a white descendent of settlers:

Yesterday, @hfxgov council endorsed the Commenoration Report re Cornwallis and Indigenous History and the @EdmontonEsks announced they’re changing the team’s name. Yesterday was a good day for Indigenous peoples and the continued fight against racism. The momentum continues...

