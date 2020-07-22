Halifax says bye bye for good to Cornwallis statue and street name 

The debate about history and commemoration is not unique to Halifax, and in recent history has rippled across the chunks of land that were ambushed by the British over the past few centuries.
Yesterday, @hfxgov council endorsed the Commenoration Report re Cornwallis and Indigenous History and the @EdmontonEsks announced they’re changing the team’s name.— Jarvis Googoo (@JarvisGoogoo) July 22, 2020
Yesterday was a good day for Indigenous peoples and the continued fight against racism.
The momentum continues...
At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.
Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!
COVID-19 »
New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly but not only from the province.
by TEAM COAST, Jul 20/20
COVID-19 »
New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly but not only from the province.
by TEAM COAST, Jul 13/20
HOT SUMMER GUIDE »
A letter from the editor about the community effort behind the 25th annual HSG and why, COVID or not, Halifax is a great place to be at this time of year.
by KYLE SHAW, Jul 9/20
HOT SUMMER GUIDE »
Knock knock, it's COVID here
by FELESHIA CHANDLER, Jul 9/20
COVID-19 »
New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly but not only from the province.
by TEAM COAST, Jul 6/20
REALITY BITES »
The group is rallying to get the provincial government to look into the unexplained actions of NSCAD’s board of governors.
by SEYITAN MORITIWON, Jul 21/20
HOT SUMMER GUIDE »
With no time to wait for online orders, shop local this summer and support small biz while you're at it.
by VICTORIA WALTON, Jul 9/20
HOT SUMMER GUIDE »
Don’t stick to the rivers and lakes you’re used to; try chasing some waterfalls this summer.
by VICTORIA WALTON, Jul 9/20