Halifax results and ridings in the 2021 Nova Scotia election.

Happy election day, Nova Scotia. After an interesting 31-day campaign dominated by talk of health care, rent control and sexism—not to mention a federal election call arriving at the tail end of the provincial campaign—voting day is here. Polls will close at 8pm and ballot counting is expected to continue Wednesday morning. This story will be an evolving one that’s updated with results as they’re released.

For the best look at breaking election results in the 55 ridings across the province, turn to CBC Nova Scotia. At The Coast, our focus is on the following 13 ridings that make up the urban heart of Halifax Regional Municipality. We’ll be updating the information here frequently after polling ends.

Halifax Chebucto

New Democratic Party leader Gary Burill is hoping to be reelected in the Halifax-Chebucto seat he’s held since 2017. He’s running against Liberal Party candidate Jackie Kinley, the NS Green Party's Lily Barraclough and Progressive Conservative Party representative John Wesley Chisholm.

Preston

In Preston, lawyer Angela Simmonds is holding the Liberal banner. She’s up against the NDP’s Colter Simmonds, the founder of We Will Win Youth Association, and PC Archy Beals. Beals is a student advisor at Nova Scotia Community College and advises through the school’s African Canadian Support program.

With three Black contenders in Preston this year, it’s believed to be the first time any of Nova Scotia’s ridings have had an all-Black slate of candidates. After 18 years representing one of Canada’s oldest and largest Black communities, fisheries minister Keith Colwell retired. Colwell won the seat held by city councillor David Hendsbee in 2003. The area has been represented by a white MLA since 1999.

Halifax Armdale

With Liberal immigration minister Lena Metlege Diab moving towards federal politics, new candidate and firefighter Ali Duale represents the Libs in the Armdale riding. NDP candidate Julie Melanson is president of Halifax Recovery Society and you may have seen her on TikTok. Representing the Progressive Conservatives is teacher Richard MacLean. The Green Party’s co-president and past federal interim leader, Jo-Ann Roberts, is the fourth candidate in Armdale.

Halifax Citadel-Sable Island

Incumbent Liberal and finance minister Labi Kousoulis is running against Sheri Morgan, the PC candidate focused on improving access to urogynecologists. Morgan attracted attention with her campaign signs which featured a V-shaped hand gesture and read #VaginalHealth. Lisa Lachance, who’s worked for the federal government on policy, finance and international human rights, represents the NDP for Halifax Citadel-Sable Island. Noah Hollis, a recent grad from Carleton University, is standing for the Greens.

Halifax Needham

With NDP Incumbent Lisa Roberts moving towards federal politics, new candidate Suzy Hansen is representing the NDP for Halifax Needham. Hansen, who was elected as a Halifax Regional School Board member in 2016, works with Phoenix Youth Programs. Scott Ellis is representing the PCs, Colin Coady is running for the Liberals and Kai Trappenberg is representing the Greens.

Hammonds Plains-Lucasville

Hammonds Plains-Lucasville Incumbent Ben Jessome is running against PC Julie Chaisson, NDP Angela Downey and Green candidate Mark Embreet.

Halifax Atlantic

Incumbent Liberal and minister of municipal affairs Brendan Maguire is facing off against PC Timothy Cranston, NDP Shauna Lee Hatt and Green Sarah Weston.

Timberlea-Prospect

Premier and Liberal party leader Iain Rankin is hoping to win his seat in his home community of Timberlea, where he’s up against Bill Healy for the PCs, Raymond Theriault representing the NDP and Harry Ward for the Greens.

Cole Harbour and Cole Harbour-Dartmouth

The Cole Harbour voting district looks very different this year due to changed boundaries for this election, which added the Cole Harbour-Dartmouth riding. In the new riding, retired HRM city councillor Lorelei Nicoll is running under the Liberal banner. Melody Pentland, a health care worker, is representing the NDP. Real estate agent Karina Sanford is running for the PCs and the Greens are represented by Rana Zaman, a social activist.

Incumbent Liberal minister of African Nova Scotian affairs Tony Ince is running in the Cole Harbour riding against Halifax Public Libraries community specialist Darryl Johnson representing the PCs and small business owner Jerome B. Lagmay for the NDP.

Dartmouth East

Progressive conservative Tim Halman is running to keep his Dartmouth East seat. He’s up against the NDP’s Tyler Colbourne, Liberal D’Arcy Poultney and Green Sara Adams. Both Poultney and Colbourne work in the non-profit sector.

Dartmouth South

Claudia Chender, the incumbent NDP MLA, is running against the PC’s Christopher Curtis and Skylar Martini for the Greens.

Robyn Ingraham was the Liberal candidate for this riding before withdrawing from the race. Ingraham said in a statement she was asked to blame her mental health for her exit, but in reality the surfacing of boudoir photos made Liberal “higher ups” worried. Ingraham said she was sent two prepared statements from the Liberal party to announce her departure from the race. In order to fill the vacancy, the party nominated Liberal caucus staffer Lesley Mackey to hold the banner.

Dartmouth North

NDP Susan Leblanc is the incumbent MLA for the Dartmouth North seat. She’s up against PC Lisa Coates, Liberal Pamela Cooley and, for the Greens, Carolyn Marshall.



With files from Raeesa Alibhai

