Halifax restaurants better prepped for third shutdown Websites are up, contactless delivery is in place and we're all hopeful the latest lockdown won’t last.

So @IainTRankin what financial support are you going to provide to the restaurants that can only do take out, the salons, gyms, museums, massage therapists etc that will have to close. #nspoli

Getting some @OldPortPub take out for supper tonight with @LynnetteM14 . Remember #Halifax please support your local establishments during the lockdown. So they can be there for us after the lockdown. Take out, buy gift certificates do what you can! #SupportLocal

This would be a very good day to choose takeout from your favourite small business/neighbourhood place if you are in a position to do so. #Halifax #Dartmouth #Bedford #COVID19NS #COVID19 #NS #LocalLove #SupportSmallBusinesses

It's a hard call, many got their food deliveries today stocking up for the weekend. Much of this food may go to waste. Hope what can't be sold will be donated to food banks and kitchens.

We ordered food for a busy weekend and will throw most of it out by Monday. Come tonight. Eat food. Drink while you can. Closed tomorrow.

