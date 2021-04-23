Halifax restaurants better prepped for third shutdown 

We ordered food for a busy weekend and will throw most of it out by Monday. Come tonight. Eat food. Drink while you can. Closed tomorrow.— Millstone Public House (@millstone_pub) April 22, 2021
Others shifted exclusively to take-out a day early, out of an abundance of caution.
It's a hard call, many got their food deliveries today stocking up for the weekend. Much of this food may go to waste. Hope what can't be sold will be donated to food banks and kitchens.— World Tea House - Phil Holmans (@WorldTeaHouse) April 22, 2021
In yesterday’s update, Strang said the strict regulations would be in place for at least four weeks, until May 20, but RANS says the government will re-assess before then. “We’ve negotiated with the government to have a review at the end of week two and another review at the end of week three,” Stewart says.
This would be a very good day to choose takeout from your favourite small business/neighbourhood place if you are in a position to do so. #Halifax #Dartmouth #Bedford #COVID19NS #COVID19 #NS #LocalLove #SupportSmallBusinesses— Peady✨#wysiwyg (she/her) (@Peady) April 23, 2021
And encouraging the government to give more support.
Getting some @OldPortPub take out for supper tonight with @LynnetteM14 . Remember #Halifax please support your local establishments during the lockdown. So they can be there for us after the lockdown. Take out, buy gift certificates do what you can! #SupportLocal— Craig Appleby (@Craig_Appleby) April 23, 2021
So @IainTRankin what financial support are you going to provide to the restaurants that can only do take out, the salons, gyms, museums, massage therapists etc that will have to close. #nspoli— BrynJV, RSE🌱🌻🌈 (@EPBryn) April 23, 2021
