Halifax Regional council talks budget at its last meeting of 2020 Pushing for sustainable finances to keep up with increased demands

“The tax rate is something that concerns everybody, but if we are going to introduce new and improved services, that’s gotta be paid for. I think it’s good that we own those things and the impact that our aspirations could have on the tax rate," says Mason. Compared to other cities, Halifax's property tax rate is fairly low, and councillors have fought to keep its increases minimal in the past. Bruce Fisher, manager of financial policy and planning, explained a common confusion for people who move here from other cities and see their rates go up. Click play to see how he explains it.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!