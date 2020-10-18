Halifax Regional Council is about to get a bit more diverse 

-
The Coast
I
n a record-breaking year for number of candidates running, Halifax elected a fresh crop of councillors to direct its fate for the next four years. The last of the results are pouring in—District 11 is still too close to call—but the big winner of the evening is gender parity—with at least seven seats (eight pending District 11) going to women.
With a big number of early votes cast online, via phone and at advanced polls (over 100,000) we weren't sure how many folks would brave the rain to cast their paper ballot. But over 30,000 people did, bringing voter turnout up from 2016's measly 31 percent to almost 50 percent. With five races with no incumbent it was bound to be a juicy evening, and at the 11th hour, the race for District 11 is still too close to call, with Patty Cuttell leading Bruce Holland (two incredibly different candidates) by just 29 votes with two tables to still come in.
Pending a recount, incumbent Steve Streatch lost his seat to storied community advocate Cathy Deagle Gammon, and Iona Stoddard makes history as the first Black woman elected to regional council, beating out incumbent Richard Zurawski.
or check them out here. Results are pending official announcement, which is slated for Tuesday or Wednesday of this week, but barring District 1 and 11, the winners here are the election results.
Mayor
288,277 total eligible voters
District 1: Waverley–Fall River–Musquodoboit Valley
15,762 total eligible voters
District 2: Preston–Chezzetcook–Eastern Shore
19,569 total eligible voters
District 3: Dartmouth South–Eastern Passage
21,152 total eligible voters
District 4: Cole Harbour–Westphal
18,931 total eligible voters
District 5: Dartmouth Centre
20,927 total eligible voters
District 6: Harbourview–Burnside–Dartmouth East
17,835 total eligible voters
District 7: Halifax South Downtown
15,566 total eligible voters
18,465 total eligible voters
District 8: Halifax Peninsula North
District 9: Halifax West Armdale
20,037 total eligible voters
District 10: Halifax–Bedford Basin West
16,776 total eligible voters
District 11: Spryfield–Sambro Loop–Prospect Road
18,079 total eligible voters
District 12: Timberlea–Beechville–Clayton Park–Wedgewood
18,026 total eligible voters
District 13: Hammonds Plains–St. Margarets
18,356 total eligible voters
District 14: Middle/Upper Sackville–Beaver Bank–Lucasville
16,195 total eligible voters
District 15: Lower Sackville
16,086 total eligible voters
District 16: Bedford–Wentworth
18,408 total eligible voters
Incumbent Tim Outhit wins by acclamation.
with files from David Shuman.