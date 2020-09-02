Halifax Regional Council approves rules for secondary and backyard suites Will it fix the affordable housing problem in HRM? Probably not. Can it help? We'll see.

Some residents from the community of Westmount were not in full support of having these suites. A member of the neighbourhood, Ted Vaughan says residents of his community do not fully understand the impact of this amendment. “We need a clear stitching of what metes and bounds or restrictions that were within the bylaw back into the city centre plan,” he says. He asked the city council to clearly define the bylaw restrictions for secondary and backyard suites. The area of Westmount is an example of where area-specific rules will likely overrule these new changes—so there are actually very few properties within the neighbourhood that would qualify to put in the suites.

