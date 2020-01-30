News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

January 30, 2020 News + Opinion » City

Halifax Regional Council approves $250,000 towards saving the Bus Stop Theatre 

Conditional funding is a concrete step forward for the theatre company and venue.

By
THE COAST
  • THE COAST

H alifax Regional Council voted this week to give The Bus Stop Theatre Co-operative $250,000 over two years to go towards the cost of buying its home on Gottingen Street.

The motion, which first came to council last spring as a last-chance request to save the arts venue means that if the theatre co-op can get their ducks in a row in regards to funding from other levels of government, HRM's contribution is as good as theirs.

The theatre has to get the rest of the money together to buy the buildings at 2203 Gottingen Street and 2268 Maitland Street by July 30, 2020—a date it was able to negotiate with the current owner after HRM said last June it would seriously look into contributing money.

Executive director of the theatre cooperative, Sébastien Labelle, was in the audience as regional council voted in favour of the funding and says the approval was a huge relief. "What today kind of really means for us is that now we can concretely say that we're on our way to saving The Bus Stop Theatre."

For many in the community, the threat of losing one more arts venue in Halifax's north end felt like the last straw.

"When we kind of realized the crisis we were facing, we also were cognizant of the fact that our own immediate crisis was part of a much broader crisis in Halifax in terms of the lack of small-to-medium accessible spaces for artists and community groups," says Labelle.

This space is in high demand. In 2019 about 275 nights of the year were booked for theatre companies, non-profit groups, fundraisers and so much more.

The space, says Labelle, fulfils a common need for people to create, showcase their talent and "congregate together and witness the talent that we have in our community and talent from away that is coming to visit our community." Really, he says, it's a place of cultural expression—one that has a real chance of being saved from extinction.

The estimated cost of the land purchase and expenses is $850,000, and the theatre's plans for the whole project—beyond buying the building—is estimated to cost $ 1,210,000. The staff report said that the co-op had raised $145,000 by November 2019, and is looking to provincial and federal governments to make up the rest. With approval from HRM, the co-op is now eligible for funding from the federal government's Cultural Spaces Fund.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Survey Asks

Should HRM pay for menstrual products in public buildings?

  • Yes
  • No
  • What does menstrual mean?

View Results

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. EDNA and jane's next door have sold to Andy's East Coast Kitchen   (Food + Drink Feature)
  2. Turning the toxic tide on Northern Pulp and Boat Harbour   (City)
  3. Eastern Shore rallies behind Owls Head parklands   (Environment)
  4. Kicking off Black History Month with a talk on anti-Black racism at Dalhousie   (Voice of the City)
  5. Hot winter daze at SENSEA Nordic Spa   (Shoptalk)
  6. Pema Chödrön calls out Shambhala leader over sex abuse   (City)
  7. Halifax sailing team secures a spot for Canada at Tokyo Olympics   (City)
  8. Giving—and taking back—the threesome rain cheque   (Savage Love)
  9. Halifax Regional Council approves $250,000 towards saving the Bus Stop Theatre   (City)
  10. Not every bridge must be burned, Sagittarius   (Free Will Astrology)

Opinionated

More »

Reality Bites

More »

Shoptalk

More »

In Print This Week

Vol 27, No 36
January 30, 2020

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.