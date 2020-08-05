Halifax Public Libraries eliminates library fees forever 

click to enlarge Halifax Public LIbraries CEO Åsa Kachan says the move to eliminate library fines is "long overdue."

That's awesome. I tried to get my daughter a library card and the website wouldn't let me because of fees that I had from like 15 years previously. That was some time ago but I never did try again. — Adapheon (@geoabraxas) August 5, 2020

"If we are not collecting fines it actually frees our staff up to do some really important work with the community, so rather than spending time across 14 locations collecting small amounts of money and cashing that out at the end of the night, sometimes having difficult discussions with the public about fines, our staff now will be free to spend their energy and on activities and conversations that are really about having a more positive impact in our community."



Kachan says there were around 37,000 users who had their cards blocked due to fines, who now can walk into the library worry-free. Some of the fines have been there for decades, tied to a book lost in the back of a closet or forgotten at a park.



Perhaps there's a book sitting on your shelf you've meant to bring back but felt shame about doing so. This change is for you. The library misses you.



"We operate on a basis of trust with our community," says Kachan. "I believe that the more trust and the more respect we show to our community, the more trust and the more respect we get back."



The library will still charge fees for lost books, but what it wants more than its money back on a book your dog chewed to bits is for you to use the library for all its worth, as often as you want, for the rest of your life.

