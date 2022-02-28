Stoo Metz
Scenes from a previous Halifax Pride festival.

Halifax Pride wants to help you get the party started with $2,500 event-planning grants

2SLGBTQ+ community organizers can apply to bring their event to Pride by March 25.

Halifax Pride is returning to a fully in-person fest this year, happening July 14-24. It'll be the first summer since COVID's arrival to feature the parade—held July 16 at noon, for those asking—too.

But the good times don't stop there. Aside from a complete, to-be-announced slate of official programming, Pride will also be chock-full of community events—and those looking to host an event are eligible to apply to the festival for funding. Alongside the small grant program that's doled out $1,000 to party planners and event organizers since 2017, the 2022 event will also have a second funding tier available, with up to $2,500 on offer for larger community events.

"Events that meet a variety of criteria will be prioritized. Events for and/or by QTBIPOC or gender diverse communities, free events, new events, and events with robust accessibility plans are more likely to receive a higher percent of the funds they request," says a press release announcing the funding. "Submissions are reviewed by a panel of community volunteers. Some of the events that received funding in the past included a zine festival, a newcomers BBQ, drag shows, a bookbinding workshop and a queer quiz night."

The deadline to apply is March 25 and interested folk can do so through Pride's website.

