Arts + Music
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

May 19, 2021 Arts + Music » Music

flag_raising.jpeg

Halifax Pride Festival announces dates for 2021 event 

The summer staple will happen from August 12-22, 2021.

By
flag_raising.jpeg
Consider it something to look forward to as lockdown continues: This summer, Pride has every intention of going ahead—and has slated for its annual event to take place from August 12 to 22.

The decision to push the event to later in the summer (versus its usual July timing) is to increase the likelihood and safety of in-person programming: "By delaying until August, the health and safety of all festival participants will be further supported as they gather to celebrate our community’s culture, history, and advocacy," a press release from the fest explains.

 (Ideally, with every month that passes, we will be closer to the elusive 75% herd immunity that the country needs to re-open, though current estimates say it'll likely be this fall before enough vaccines have been distributed for things to fully revert to normal.)

At this point, the Festival is planning a mix of socially distant, masked events outdoors and things happening online. The full event schedule will be released in July. 

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

On witnessing the atrocities of war and colonialism in the digital age
10 jobs available in the fight against COVID-19
Why 75% herd immunity is really 85% vaccinated
Hooked on a feeling
What’s coming to regional council tomorrow
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Music

more articles in Arts + Music »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.