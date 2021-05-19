Halifax Pride Festival announces dates for 2021 event 

C
onsider it something to look forward to as lockdown continues: This summer, Pride has every intention of going ahead—and has slated for its annual event to take place from August 12 to 22.
The decision to push the event to later in the summer (versus its usual July timing) is to increase the likelihood and safety of in-person programming: "By delaying until August, the health and safety of all festival participants will be further supported as they gather to celebrate our community’s culture, history, and advocacy," a press release from the fest explains.
(Ideally, with every month that passes, we will be closer to the elusive 75% herd immunity that the country needs to re-open, though current estimates
say it'll likely be this fall before enough vaccines have been distributed for things to fully revert to normal.)
At this point, the Festival is planning a mix of socially distant, masked events outdoors and things happening online. The full event schedule will be released in July.