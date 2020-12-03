News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

February 18, 2021 News + Opinion » City

Halifax police force blows IT security, then lies about it 

The city’s auditor general says Halifax Regional Police sucks at handling covert information.

By

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Nova Scotia’s vaccination effort needs a shot in the arm
Buy Black Birchtown wants to create retreat centre for BIPOC folks
Syriana Market opens new location with on-site restaurant
Halifax Regional Council to consider saving Sir Sanford Fleming cottage
Nova Scotia's inviting you to its bubble for two
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Nova Scotia’s vaccination effort needs a shot in the arm   (COVID-19)
  2. Buy Black Birchtown wants to create retreat centre for BIPOC folks   (City)
  3. Holly Bartlett’s unlikely journey   (Justice)
  4. Dead Wrong: Halifax's unsolved murders   (Justice)
  5. COVID-19 news for the February 15 week   (City)
  6. The Coast is back with the 26th annual Best Of Halifax readers' survey results   (City)
  7. Inside Canada’s foreclosure playground   (City)
  8. Leadership shakeup at Irving Shipbuilding makes waves   (City)
  9. The best self-defence isn’t always a good offence   (Justice)
  10. Halifax police force blows IT security, then lies about it   (City)

COVID-19

More »

Shoptalk

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.